Madee Peplinski

Madee Peplinski (left) scored a first half goal for Hustisford/Dodgeland in the team's 3-1 loss to St. Mary's Springs on Friday in Fond du Lac.

 Shane Becker

FOND DU LAC - Anna Willis scored two goals to lift St. Mary's Springs to a 3-1 Flyway Conference girls soccer win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday.

HustisfordDodgeland (5-6-1, 3-3 in conference) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Madee Peplinski scored off an assist from Addy Raue.

