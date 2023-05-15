FOND DU LAC - Anna Willis scored two goals to lift St. Mary's Springs to a 3-1 Flyway Conference girls soccer win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday.
HustisfordDodgeland (5-6-1, 3-3 in conference) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Madee Peplinski scored off an assist from Addy Raue.
Riley Becker sent a long corner kick into the box that was headed by Peplinski across to Raue, who put a shot on goal that rebounded out. Peplinski was there to touch it in the goal.
Springs (8-1-3, 6-0-2) answered later in the first half. Ava Huempfner took the ball down the left side and fired a shot that was blocked by keeper Claryssa Klentz, but Willis beat the defense to the rebound to knock it in the far post.
Willis scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute. Ellie Judkins sent a touch pass across to Willis, who was not marked tight enough. She fired a rocket to the near post from 19 yards out.
Huempfer added an insurance goal in the 76th minute.
Willis beat the defense to a short through pass by Huempfner and fired a low shot to the corner.
"We came out very strong against Springs who is currently tied with Lourdes on top of the Flyway Conference and just like we did in our last game against Lourdes we scored 1st and looked like we were ready for the upset, but just as last game we had a defensive breakdown that tied the game before halftime.
"It was an intense battle for 80 minutes with each team putting pressure on the other team's defense but with just over 10 minutes to play, Springs just as Lourdes did, put another goal in to take the lead.
"Springs added another goal as we worked hard to tie it up in the final minutes. Even though we didn't win the game, I feel my team can be very proud of the effort and determination we played with. My team gave it all they had and we proved we can play with anyone.
"It's a game of inches and we are so close to winning games like this. Claryssa Klentz had a great game in goal and Riley Becker played a great game on her 18th birthday. Ava Holtz and Ally Feilbach worked very hard in the midfield as well as Addy Raue and Madee Peplinski up front."
HD United travels to face Lomira today at 3:50 p.m.
