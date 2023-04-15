STEVENS POINT — Watertown’s softball team suffered its first defeat of the season, a 3-1 loss to Stevens Point on Friday.

Pointers junior pitcher Maren Sauvegeau narrowly outdueled Watertown sophomore Alyx Johnson. Sauvegeau allowed one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. Johnson allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

