STEVENS POINT — Watertown’s softball team suffered its first defeat of the season, a 3-1 loss to Stevens Point on Friday.
Pointers junior pitcher Maren Sauvegeau narrowly outdueled Watertown sophomore Alyx Johnson. Sauvegeau allowed one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. Johnson allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings.
Stevens Point (3-3) got on the board first with a run in the first inning. Riley Pechinski hit a one-out single, advanced to third when Braylee Lake reached on an error with two outs and scored on Delilah Abundiz’s base hit to right.
Watertown (4-1) pulled even with a run in the third. Evelyn Rhodes led off with a base hit, stole second and scored when Jessica Postma reached on an error with one out.
SPASH retook the lead for good in the fourth. Abundiz hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on an error, then scored on a base hit by Emma Riberich. The Pointers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on Hanna Stremkowski’s RBI double.
Sauvegeau held the top five batters in Watertown’s order without a hit. Senior second baseman Abby Walsh and Rhodes each had two hits batting out of the six and seven spots.
"The bottom line on this game is both teams played really well defensively,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “We just couldn't get a clutch hit with runners in scoring positions. We need to find a way to string some hits together that puts pressure on their defense with runners on. This was a good game for us to see how we react in tough situations, something this young team will definitely get better at.”
