MCFARLAND -- Braylan Roder's walk-off double in the ninth inning sent McFarland past visiting Jefferson 4-3 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.

Jack Schraml led off the Spartans' ninth with an infield single. Roder, who had three hits, hit an 0-1 pitch from Tyler Butina to right field, scoring Schraml from first base.

