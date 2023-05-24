JEFFERSON — The Eagles’ playoff run ended abruptly.
The Jefferson softball team’s quest to reach three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state tournaments ended with a 4-3 loss to seventh-seeded Wilmot Union in a regional semifinal at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Eagles outhit the Panthers 9-7 but were undone in part due to six errors.
“A lot this year came down to little things,” Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. “We were in every game we played and had a tremendous record, finishing 19-5. With the group we had, we only had four girls starting from last year’s team. We had girls who were on the JV team and who didn’t play much on varsity in the starting lineup.
“Everyone is back next year. We talked after the game that we have to put the work in. I’m looking forward to next year. If we can buckle down and play as a team, everything should be positive and the sky is the limit for our program.”
Wilmot’s Keghan Pye led off the game by reaching via error, stole second, reached third on a passed ball before scoring on No. 2 hitter Katherine Bubel’s single into left field.
Bubel advanced to second on the throw, took third on a passed ball before scoring on an error off the bat of Macy Platts.
Neither side threatened again until the bottom of the fourth inning when Ashlyn Enke led off the frame with a single up the gut and Allie Hesse followed with a roped double down the line in left. Enke, after a brief pause, darted for home and scored on a wild pitch as the ball squirted past catcher Allie Rimer. Chloe Smith came up next and singled through the left side of the infield to make it 2-all.
Enke, who pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts, permitted a leadoff double to Kylie Lynn, who sent a shot into the right-center gap, in the fifth. Consecutive errors loaded the bases with no outs. Enke struck out Katie Beagle, Wilmot’s No. 3 hitter, before punching out Kamryn Poepping on three pitches. Enke’s first pitch to Kelsey Smyk resulted in a passed ball, allowing Lynn to score the go-ahead run. Smyk was then retired on a dropped third strike.
Hildie Dempsey singled to center to lead off the Jefferson sixth and Aeryn Messmann followed with a perfectly-place bunt between first base and the circle for a hit. Dempsey was called out for leaving the base before the pitcher released the ball during Bre Mengel’s at-bat for the inning’s first out. Mengel drew a walk to reload the bases before Enke struck out looking on a full count and Hesse grounded out to short, ending the threat.
Smith and Hannah Werning produced back-to-back singles to open the sixth inning before a pair of grounders resulted in two away. After Hildie Dempsey was intentionally walked, Messmann sharply struck a ground ball on full count to second base, where Kianna Weis briefly bobbled the ball before covering it up and throwing to first to end the inning.
Beagle’s one-out RBI double to center in the seventh gave the Panthers (14-12) a 4-2 edge.
With two away in the Eagles’ seventh, Hesse launched a solo home run out to center.
“At the beginning of the game, we talked about being laser-focused,” coach Messmann said. “You see that get talked about by Tom Brady and other pro athletes. Allie is that kind of player. She’s really focused. You could tell this game she was ready to play. Allie produced for us and had the big home run, but we could not get another one to even it up.”
Smith then popped out to Smyk in foul territory near first base to end it.
Enke allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and walked just one.
“Ashlyn did a great job,” coach Messmann said. “At the beginning of the game, we were keeping them off balance. Our defense is usually there for us. When you give them extra at-bats, you usually pay for it. Ashlyn was moving the ball and keeping them off balance. Ashlyn did her job well.”
Enke got the ball over Messmann, who pitched the bulk of last season’s state tournament run.
“What we talked about and with the scouting I did, Wilmot’s lead off hitter Pye, who is going to Evansville University, is very fast and a good slapper. Wilmot likes to play small ball and lay bunts down.
“We figured Aeryn was probably our best third baseman to hold down that side. Aeryn can get the ball off quick. I don’t think Aeryn had any putouts today. Bre, who was playing out of position with Lily Fairfield gone due to a flu bug, had a few too many miscues, which cost us.”
The Eagles’ roster was devoid of seniors and heavy with underclassmen contributors. Jefferson hopes to use this setback as fuel for the 2024 campaign.
“Losing has to make you hungry,” coach Messmann said. “We didn’t succeed and get to where we wanted to be. I thought we still had a good year. With the lack of senior leadership, we had a very good season.
“Now we have to build on that. We have to pull it all together and use what we have. We have a lot of good pieces, which we’ll use. The young girls have the experience now too. It’s up to them how hard they want to work at it.”
Wilmot advances to face third-seeded Lake Mills in Thursday’s regional final.
WILMOT 4, JEFFERSON 3
Wilmot 200 010 1 — 4 7 0
Jefferson 000 200 1 — 3 9 6
Leading hitters — W: Bubel 2x4, Beagle (2B), Lynn (2B); J: Hesse 3x4 (2B, HR), Smith 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Poepping 3-4-2-2-1-3, Beagle W; 4-5-1-1-2-3; J: Enke L; 7-7-4-1-1-12.
