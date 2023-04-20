LAKE MILLS — Haydenn Sellnow homered, Ava Kleinfeldt tossed a three-hitter and Lake Mills’ softball team celebrated the program’s 100th victory in style by beating Lakeside Lutheran 7-1 at Rotary Park on Thursday.

“One hundred wins is a great milestone,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “I was pretty hush-hush about it and I didn’t want it to be about me. It’s about what we do together as a team. One hundred wins is a statement of our program. It’s something, like we always preach, we win together, lose together, celebrate together and go through adversity together. One hundred wins is a statement of what we all do together.”

