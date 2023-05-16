WATERLOO -- Lake Mills' softball team belted out 18 hits and surged past host Waterloo 14-2 in nonconference play on Monday.
The L-Cats (16-4), winners of 11 consecutive, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Taylor Wollin tripled in a run during the rally while Ava Kleinfeldt, Avery Chilson and Belle Topel each added run-scoring singles.
Kleinfeldt went 4-for-5 and scored three times, driving in a pair. Topel was 3 of 5 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Chilson went the distance in the circle to earn the decision, allowing two earned on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Grace Marty took the loss for the Pirates (11-5).
LAKE MILLS 14, WATERLOO 2
Lake Mills 001 613 3 -- 14 18 0
Waterloo 000 002 0 -- 2 5 5
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x5, Sellnow 2x5, Topel 3x5, Kleinfeldt 4x5, E. Wollin 2x3, T. Wollin (3B); W: Huebner 2x3 (2B).
LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cook pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran's softball team never trailed in a 3-1 home nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Monday.
"Grace Cook had another solid game in the circle," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "Offensively, we executed well early but couldn't break through late. Overall it was another solid team win!"
The Warriors (10-8) scored single runs in the first three innings. Jenna Shadoski, who was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch in the first and scored on Kendall Lemke's sacrifice fly. Grace Plitzuweit singled in the second and scored on a base knock by Jordan Genz. Shadoski doubled in the third and scored to make it 3-0 on a double steal play.
KML scored its run in the seventh before Cook induced a ground ball and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to end it, stranding a runner at third base.
