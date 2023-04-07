JEFFERSON — Hildie Dempsey homered and Ashlyn Enke pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Jefferson’s softball team beat Clinton 7-0 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Thursday.

Enke walked the game’s first batter before retiring the next 11 in order. After permitting a two-out single in the fourth, she retired 10 consecutive to end it. Enke threw 64 of her 89 pitches for strikes and helped her own cause with a pair of hits.

