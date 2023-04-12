BELOIT — A pair of sophomores delivered in the clutch for the Eagles.
Ashlyn Enke led off the seventh with a hard-hit ball to first base, reaching on an error. Aeryn Messmann followed with the perfect sacrifice bunt.
BELOIT — A pair of sophomores delivered in the clutch for the Eagles.
Ashlyn Enke led off the seventh with a hard-hit ball to first base, reaching on an error. Aeryn Messmann followed with the perfect sacrifice bunt.
Enke advanced to second, raced to third on her own intuition before coming around to score off an errant throw in the seventh inning as Jefferson’s softball team edged host Beloit Turner 1-0 on Tuesday.
“Ashlyn made a great running decision to get to third,” Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. “They weren’t covering the bag and she beat the throw out. The ball went into left field, allowing her to score. It was real good baserunnning on Ashlyn’s part. We worked on execution with Aeryn getting the bunt down on Monday in practice. Two real good decision plays helped us win.”
Aeryn Messmann earned the victory, pitching a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk. Turner had a runner on in each of the first six innings, including four leadoff singles, but could not muster a run. Messmann retired the final three batters she faced in the sixth, using a pop out, ground out and strikeout to work a 1-2-3 seventh for the Eagles (5-1, 4-1 in conference).
“Aeryn hit her spots and was determined,” coach Messmann said. “Very happy and proud of her. Turner came up to bat with a purpose. They learned a lesson last year and weren’t chasing stuff. Turner came up swinging and its lineup has some good hitters. Aeryn did her job just like we asked.”
Jefferson had just three hits, including a double by Enke, but showed its mettle and came through in crunch time.
“As I told the girls at the end, these are the games that a good team wins,” coach Messmann said. “We are getting better every game. We’re a young team.
“Games like these are about who wants it more. We were hitting the ball, but we were just hitting it to them. Very proud of the girls to play a full seven innings.”
The Eagles host Big Foot on Thursday.
JEFFERSON 1, TURNER 0
Jefferson 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Turner 000 000 0 — 0 5 5
Leading hitters — J: Enke (2B); BT: Hoenig 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — J: Messmann W; 7-5-0-0-1-7; BT: Rose L; 7-3-1-0-1-5.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.