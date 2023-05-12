WALWORTH — Jefferson’s softball team took the lead for good with a six-run rally in the fourth inning, topping host Big Foot 15-3 in its Rock Valley Conference finale on Thursday.
The Eagles (16-4, 14-4 in conference) used four consecutive two-out hits to take a 7-3 lead in the fourth. Bre Mengel singled in a run and another runner scored via error to make it 3-all. Ashlyn Enke’s RBI single coupled with an error resulted in two more runs. Aeryn Messmann and Allie Hesse both added run-scoring hits.
Jefferson did more two-out damage in the fifth, breaking the game open with a five-run frame. Hannah Werning doubled and scored on Lily Fairfield’s triple. Mengel and Hesse added RBI singles.
Enke entered in relief in the third inning and earned the decision. She struck out 11, throwing 4 1/3 no-hit innings with one walk. Mengel started and gave up three runs on four hits, punching out four, in 2 2/3 innings.
Fairfield and Mengel — the Eagles’ top two batters in the order — had three hits apiece. Fairfield scored four times.
Jefferson finishes third in the RVC standings, snapping the program’s three-season streak of winning the league crown.
Jefferson plays at Poynette on Tuesday in a battle of ranked teams that played at last season’s state tournament.
LAKE MILLS — Grace Cook pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Lakeside’s softball team belted out 18 hits in a 19-0 home rout of Belleville on Thursday.
Cook struck out seven and walked just one, throwing 41 of her 57 pitches for strikes.
Lakeside’s Keyanna Rank was 4 of 4 with three RBIs. Abby Meis homered, went 3 of 3 with four runs driven in and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski was 3-for-3, scoring four times and driving in three on a bases-clearing triple in the second inning. With two away in that inning, Grace Plitzuweit singled home a pair, Meis followed with an RBI double and Rank’s run-scoring double capped the Warriors’ eight-run rally with the lead at 9-0.
Chloe Berg also had a multi-hit game for the Warriors (9-7), who had eight extra-base knocks.
“Grace Cook threw a no-hitter and we hit the ball well all night,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. “It was a nice win with contributions from every player.”
JUNEAU — The Palmyra-Eagle softball team swept Dodgeland/Hustisford in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Dodgeland High School.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Panthers won 11-0 with sophomore Teagan Koutsky pitching a two-hitter. Koutsky pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and issued two walks.
At the plate, freshman Presley Koss drove in two runs, while Koutsky, junior Maddie Koutsky, senior Molly Nettesheim, freshman Brooklyn West and sophomore Cassidy Taylor recorded an RBI.
In the second game, West pitched a shutout in a 10-0 win for the Panthers. West pitched five innings with eight strikeouts, giving up three hits and issuing one walk. At the plate, West hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring freshman Briahna Covarrubias and Nettesheim.
Along with West’s two RBIs, Maddie Koutsky and Nettesheim each drove in two runs as well. Teagan Koutsky, Covarrubias and Koss recorded an RBI in the win.
The Panthers (10-8 overall, 9-5 conference) remain in fifth place in the Trailways-South Conference, while Dodgeland/Hustisford (9-4, 9-4) remain in third place.
