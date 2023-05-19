JEFFERSON — The Jefferson softball team used a 12-run rally in the sixth inning to surge past Johnson Creek 16-7 on Youth Softball Night Thursday at Riverfront Park.
The Eagles (18-4) trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the sixth. Nine hits, including a pair of home runs, later Jefferson led 16-7.
Chloe Smith kickstarted the rally with a no-out, two-run double to center. Winning pitcher Hildie Dempsey produced the go-ahead runs with a two-RBI single to left with one away, giving the Eagles an 8-7 edge.
After Lily Fairfield, who was 4-for-4 scored on an error, Ashlyn Enke powered the second of her two homers over the left-field fence for a 3-run shot, pushing the lead to 12-7.
With two away, Smith added a run-scoring single and Kirsten Woychik hit a two-run homer to center. Fairfield’s RBI double capped the rally.
Dempsey, who drove in four runs, hit a two-run blast to center in the Jefferson third. Two batters later, Enke’s solo shot gave Jefferson a 4-2 lead. Enke had four RBIs.
Johnson Creek (14-9) led 6-4 after a run-scoring single by Bailey Wagner in the fifth. Josey Whitehouse added a run-scoring single in the sixth.
Dempsey pitched four innings in relief, striking out seven while walking four. She gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits.
Jefferson closes out the regular season at Elkhorn today while Johnson Creek opens up postseason play at home versus Lourdes Academy on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 16, JOHNSON CREEK 7
Johnson Creek 020 041 0 — 7 5 5
Jefferson 103 00(12) x — 16 15 1
Leading hitters — JC: H. Fincutter (2B); J: Enke 2x4 (2 HR), Dempsey 2x5 (HR), Woychik (HR), Smith 2x4 (2B), Fairfield 4x4 (2B), Hesse 2x4.
