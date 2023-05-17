POYNETTE -- For the second time in as many seasons, the Pumas and Eagles tangled in a drama-filled nonconference game.
Bre Mengel doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning and Jefferson's softball team fended off host Poynette 6-5 on Tuesday.
The defending Division 3 state champion Pumas (22-3), who are ranked No. 1 in the state and won 3-2 in extra innings at Riverfront Park last season, erased a four-run deficit with two outs in the sixth. Kassidy McCaffery scored on an error and Grace Gavinski sent a 3-run home run to left to knot it up.
With one out in the Jefferson seventh, Hildie Dempsey reached on an infield hit to get the rally going. After Aeryn Messmann flew out to right, Mengel lined an 0-1 pitch to center, scoring the fleet-footed Dempsey from first. Ashlyn Enke followed with her own run-scoring double to center for what proved to be a key insurance run.
"Those were clutch hits where we were being patient and waiting for their pitches," Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. "We didn't face their ace today, but these other two pitchers were very good. They were moving the ball around. Bre and Ashlyn drove good pitches out."
Poynette's hitters crowded the plate regularly and were hit by a pair of no-out pitches from Messmann in the seventh.
Mengel entered and effectively worked out of the jam, earning the save. She got Holly Lowenberg to ground out, retired McCaffery on a ground ball to short, which resulted in a run, before getting Laken Wagner to pop out to catcher Hannah Werning in foul territory, ending the game with the tying run at third base.
"I told our team I was proud of them for hanging in there after Poynette's big inning," coach Messmann said. "Teams can fold at that point, but we hung in there and finished strong. Hannah Werning behind the plate did a good job in this game."
Messmann pitched six-plus innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in the victory for the Eagles (17-4), who are ranked fifth in the state and are the defending state runner-up in D2.
"We had a good game plan going into it and Aeryn was executing," coach Messmann said. "We were working inside and outside, keeping them off balance. Poynette was standing literally on top of the plate.
"Aeryn did her job. We have to pick up the defense a little so base runners don't get on via errors. Aeryn pitched a good game versus a good hitting team."
Allie Hesse broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI double in the Jefferson fourth. Dempsey singled in a run in the fifth and Enke added a two-out, two-run single to make it 4-0.
Mengel finished 3-for-4, scoring twice, Enke had two hits, 3 RBIs and Dempsey also had two base knocks.
"Initially, we weren't being aggressive," coach Messmann said. "We were taking too many good pitches. In the first at-bat, we were a little hesitant. In our second at-bats, we were going after better pitches and taking advantage of their miscues pitching."
Jefferson hosts Johnson Creek on Youth Softball Night Thursday at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6, POYNETTE 5
Jefferson 000 130 2 -- 6 8 4
Poynette 000 004 1 -- 5 2 1
Leading hitters -- J: Dempsey 2x4, Mengel 3x4 (2B), Enke 2x4 (2B), Hesse (2B); P: Gavinski (HR), Lowenberg (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Messmann W; 6-2-5-1-1-7, Mengel 1-0-0-0-0-0; P: Gunderson 4.1-3-3-1-2-8, McCaffery L; 2.2-5-3-3-0-4.
LAKE MILLS 14, WATERLOO 2
WATERLOO -- Lake Mills' softball team belted out 18 hits and surged past host Waterloo 14-2 in nonconference play on Monday.
The L-Cats (16-4), winners of 11 consecutive, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Taylor Wollin tripled in a run during the rally while Ava Kleinfeldt, Avery Chilson and Belle Topel each added run-scoring singles.
Kleinfeldt went 4-for-5 and scored three times, driving in a pair. Topel was 3 of 5 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Chilson went the distance in the circle to earn the decision, allowing two earned on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Grace Marty took the loss for the Pirates (11-5).
LAKE MILLS 14, WATERLOO 2
Lake Mills 001 613 3 -- 14 18 0
Waterloo 000 002 0 -- 2 5 5
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x5, Sellnow 2x5, Topel 3x5, Kleinfeldt 4x5, E. Wollin 2x3, T. Wollin (3B); W: Huebner 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 7-5-2-2-0-8; W: Marty L; 7-18-14-8-1-2.
LAKESIDE 3, KML 1
LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cook pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran's softball team never trailed in a 3-1 home nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Monday.
"Grace Cook had another solid game in the circle," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "Offensively, we executed well early but couldn't break through late. Overall it was another solid team win!"
The Warriors (10-8) scored single runs in the first three innings. Jenna Shadoski, who was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch in the first and scored on Kendall Lemke's sacrifice fly. Grace Plitzuweit singled in the second and scored on a base knock by Jordan Genz. Shadoski doubled in the third and scored to make it 3-0 on a double steal play.
KML scored its run in the seventh before Cook induced a ground ball and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to end it, stranding a runner at third base.
LAKESIDE 3, KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 1
KML 000 000 1 -- 1 5 0
Lakeside 111 000 x -- 3 6 0
Leading hitters -- KML: Klubertanz (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x2 (2B), Meis (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- KML: Brandt L; 6-6-3-3-3-0; LL: Cook W; 7-5-1-1-9-0.
