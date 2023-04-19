BRODHEAD — With two wins already over three-time defending Rock Valley softball champion Jefferson, Brodhead has so far put itself in position to end the Eagles’ run at the top of the league.

The Cardinals’ Mckenna Young struck out 15 batters — including four in one frame after a batter reached on a dropped third strike — and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate to lead her team to a 5-2 win at Brodhead High School on Tuesday afternoon.

