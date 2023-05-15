JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek softball team dusted visiting Williams Bay 16-1 in four innings and 14-2 in five innings in a Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday.
The Bluejays (13-8, 11-5 in conference) got a pair of home runs — a two-run blast in the second and a solo shot in the fourth — from Jenna Fincutter in the first game.
Josey Whitehouse and Bailey Wagner drove in two runs apiece and Madi Brigowatz added two hits, scoring three times.
Hailee Walk struck out 10 and allowed a run on two hits in four innings to pick up the decision.
In the second game, the Bluejays had seven doubles, including three by Whitehouse who was 3-for-4 and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. Brigowatz, Hailey Kvalheim and winning pitcher Molly Altreuter drove in two runs apiece.
Altreuter started and fanned four in three innings.
First game
JOHNSON CREEK 16, WILL. BAY 1 (4)
Williams Bay 100 0 — 1 2 2
Johnson Creek 375 1 — 16 7 0
Leading hitters — WB: Hamberg (2B); JC: Brigowatz 2x3, J. Fincutter 2x3 (2 HR), Wagner (2B), Buglass (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WB: Count L; 1.1-5-7-7-2-3, Brown 0.2-0-7-7-8-0, Cates 1-2-2-1-1-1; JC: Walk W; 4-2-1-1-1-10.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (J. Fincutter 2.1-1-8-7-5-8, Altreuter W 4.2-7-3-0-2-1), M (Stellmacher L 6-15-20-15-3-7, Lenz 1-0-0-0-0-0)
WATERLOO 5, CAMBRIDGE 0
Waterloo’s Grace Marty pitched a shutout in a Waterloo 5-0 win over the Cambridge softball team on Friday at Cambridge High School.
Marty pitched a complete game, recording four strikeouts and allowing seven hits. For Waterloo, Brenna Huebner scored on a Cambridge error and then Marty scored Emma Baumann on an RBI single, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
In the sixth, Alix McCarthy hit an RBI double to score Leeah Dorn. Huebner hit an RBI double to score Ava Jaehnke in the seventh and then Baumann recorded an RBI groundout to score Ashlyn Albrecht.
For Cambridge, junior Saveea Freeland pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits. Freeland and senior Kayla Roidt each recorded two hits in the loss.
Waterloo (11-4-1 overall, 5-3 conference) moves past Cambridge (5-7, 4-4) for second place in the Capitol-South Conference.
COLUMBUS — Emma Jo Peck pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and Columbus beat visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-1 in a Capitol North softball finale for both teams on Friday.
The Cardinals (9-5, 7-3 in conference) backed Peck, who permitted an unearned run in the sixth inning and walked four on 99 pitches, with a first-inning run when Alise Hayes tripled to lead off the frame and scored as Dakota Volesky followed with a ground out. Peck helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Jenna Shadoski walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Lemke in the sixth for Lakeside (9-8, 4-6).
Warriors starter Kieghtan Rank, who allowed four earned on eight hits in six innings, took the loss.
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE 1
Lakeside 000 001 0 — 1 0 2
Columbus 100 300 x — 4 8 1
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x3 (3B), Peck 2x3, Raeder 2x3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.