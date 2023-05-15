JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek softball team dusted visiting Williams Bay 16-1 in four innings and 14-2 in five innings in a Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday.

The Bluejays (13-8, 11-5 in conference) got a pair of home runs — a two-run blast in the second and a solo shot in the fourth — from Jenna Fincutter in the first game.

