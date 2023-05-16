LAKE MILLS -- Ella Schuetz scored an early goal and Kylie Lundgren added a late insurance score for Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team in a 2-0 nonconference home win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.

Schuetz scored off Ava Heckmann's assist in the fourth minute. The defense for Lakeside (9-6-3) and keeper Maria Vik, who stopped seven shots, held WLA in check for the duration. Lundgren's unassisted goal in the 80th minute doubled the Warriors' lead.

