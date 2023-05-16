LAKE MILLS -- Ella Schuetz scored an early goal and Kylie Lundgren added a late insurance score for Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team in a 2-0 nonconference home win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.
Schuetz scored off Ava Heckmann's assist in the fourth minute. The defense for Lakeside (9-6-3) and keeper Maria Vik, who stopped seven shots, held WLA in check for the duration. Lundgren's unassisted goal in the 80th minute doubled the Warriors' lead.
"The Warriors scored book-end goals tonight to cap off a 2-0 win over WLA," Lakeside girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Ella Schuetz and Kylie Lundgren each found the back of the net by weaving into the box in dangerous attacks.
"Best of all, our defense came through with a clean-sheet in both halves. We hope to carry this momentum into a tough rivalry conference matchup against Luther Prep tomorrow night at home."
LAKESIDE 2, WLA 0
WLA 0 0 -- 0
Lakeside 1 1 -- 2
First half -- LL: Schuetz (Heckmann), 4:00.
Second half -- LL: Lundgren, 80:00.
Saves -- WLA (Bernhard) 18; LL (Vik) 7.
Shots on goal -- WLA 7, LL 20.
HD UNITED 8, LOMIRA 0
LOMIRA - Seven different players scored for Hustisford/Dodgeland's girls soccer team in an 8-0 Flyway Conference win over Lomira on Monday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-6-1, 4-3 in conference) outshot Lomira (2-11) by a 32-0 margin.
"It was great to see everyone getting involved tonight," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"Alivia and Adalyn Beisbier got us going with a sister combination with
Alivia scoring off an Adalyn assist to start the game and then Adalyn scored
the next goal on a Riley Becker corner kick assist.
"On the ensuing kickoff, Maddie Peplinski intercepted the back pass and sent a through ball to freshman Addy Raue who raced by the defense and hit a hard low shot to the corner. Freshman Bionika Sebero scored the first goal of her career before halftime."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts North Fond du Lac/Oakfield on Thursday.
HD UNITED 8, LOMIRA 0
Husty/Dodge 4 4 - 8
Lomira 0 0 - 0
HD - Al. Beisbier (Ad. Beisbier) 19:02
HD - Ad. Beisbier (Becker) 22:40
HD - Raue (Peplinski) 23:00
HD - Sebero (Harvey) 36:00
HD - Harvey (Peplinski) 48:32
HD - Becker (Raue) 51:15
HD - Leinen (Becker) 61:08
HD - Leinen (Sebero) 67:24
Shots - HD 32, L 0
Saves - HD (Klentz 0, Zurawski 0, Bykowski 0), M (McQuitty 14)
