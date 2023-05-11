BELLEVILLE — Ella Schuetz scored the equalizing goal in the 68th minute as Lakeside Lutheran and host Sugar River played to a 1-1 tie in a Capitol Conference matchup between state-ranked teams on Tuesday.
The Division 3 10th-ranked Raiders got on the board in the 14th minute, when Annika Ziperski scored off Jenna Gentilli’s assist.
The Warriors, ranked sixth in Division 4, countered toward the end of the second half when Schuetz found the back of the net on an assist by Averi Wolfram.
Lakeside keeper Maria Vik made 17 saves and the Warriors (8-6-2, 1-2-2 in conference) got outshot, 20-7.
Addison Lutz stopped six shots for the Raiders (10-4-1, 4-0-1).
“A come-from-behind goal scored by sophomore Ella Schuetz secured a hard-fought tie for our girls tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Sugar River is a strong program year after year, and our girls came in to tonight with a great eagerness to prove their new spot in the state rankings.
“Kylie Roekle and Carlee Zimmermann both made great defensive saves to keep the score even. It’s obvious when a team is playing with a lot of heart, and that’s exactly what we saw tonight in our girls. God has blessed these players with passion for playing the game of soccer. We’re so proud of the Warriors!”
Lakeside hosts Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday at 5 p.m.
LODI 2, LAKE MILLS 1
LODI — Lake Mills could not find the equalizing goal down the stretch, falling 2-1 to host Lodi in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, fifth-ranked in Division 4 and leading the Capitol Conference, got on the board in the 18th minute when Gianna Burke scored and doubled their lead when Ava Ballweg converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.
Ava Schmidt scored unassisted in the 68th minute for Lake Mills, which got goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who made 13 saves, back in the lineup.
“Tonight was a tough loss, where we battled really hard, missing a few key pieces,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I’m so proud of how girls that sometimes don’t get a ton of playing time stepped up and really gave us a great chance to compete.
“Lodi’s possession gave us trouble defending, and their spacing was really impressive. We sure battled hard all night, and had a number of chances to equalize the game in the second half. We’ll look to get back in the win column next week. I still think our best soccer is yet to come.”
The L-Cats are now 10-3-0 overall and 3-2-0 in conference games while Lodi improves to 9-3-1 overall and 5-0-0 in conference.
LODI 2, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Lodi 1 1 — 2
First half — LO: Burke (Winters), 17:13.
Second half — LO: Ballweg (PK), 51:05; LM: Schmidt, 67:18.
Saves — LM (Kulow) 13, LO (Peterson) 8.
LOURDES/VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2, HD UNITED 1
HUSTISFORD — Addy Hafemeister scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 68th minute, as Lourdes/Valley Christian defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 2-1 in a Flyway Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.
HD United (5-5-1, 3-2 in conference) struck first in the second minute when Addy Raude scored on Madee Peplinski’s assist.
Rena Harvey sent a pass up to Peplinski on the left side and she sent a through pass for Raue, who collected and took two dribbles and fired a hard shot past the keeper from 10 yards out.
Lourdes/Valley Christian (8-1-2, 5-0-2) equalized in the fourth minute. HD United failed to clear a ball out, which was touched to the side where Hafemeister hit a long one touch shot from 30 yards out that just snuck under the crossbar.
Another failed clearance on a long cross into the box set Hafemeister up for the game-winning shot. She beat the defense to the ball and poked it in from 10 yards out.
“On our Senior night, we started the game as well as possible,
with a great through pass by Madee to Addy and after a minute into the game,
It looked like it was going to be a blowout kind of night,” HD United girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“But a couple minutes later we failed to clear out a ball in traffic and Lourdes took advantage and hit a very long one touch shot from distance. Over the next 64 minutes we had at least four or five extremely good open opportunities to get back the lead and build on it, but the ball had other ideas.
In the 67th minute, we had another failure to clear and Lourdes muscled their way to the ball to punch in the difference maker.
“I am very proud of the overall team effort tonight and my team knows we are a good enough team to win this game on almost any other day. The way things worked out with our schedule, we held our Senior Night earlier than usual and even though we have more games ahead, it is never too early to honor our five amazing seniors for their commitment and dedication to our program the past 4 years.
“Huge thank you to defenders Rena Harvey, Alivia Beisbier and Chellie Hildebrandt, midfielder Riley Becker and forward Madee Peplinski. They have all been a huge factor in our success over the past four years.
HD United takes on St. Mary’s Springs at Marian University’s Smith Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
LOURDES/VC 2, HD UNITED 1
Lourdes/VC 1 1 — 2
HD United 1 0 — 1
HD — Raue (Peplinski) 1:15
LVC — Hafemeister 3:39
LVC — Hafemeister 67:08
Shots — LVC 10, HD 18
Saves — LVC (Bauer 5), HD (Klentz 5)
Monday’s result
STOUGHTON 7, LAKE MILLS 1
LAKE MILLS — Stoughton scored five unanswered goals in a 7-1 nonconference road victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team on Monday.
The Warriors got within 2-1 when Megan Huber scored off Ella Schuetz’s assist in the 12th minute.
The Vikings (6-4-1) took a 3-1 lead to halftime after Noelle Hanson scored the second of her two first-half goals in the 22nd minute.
Maria Vik made five saves for Lakeside (8-6-1).
STOUGHTON 7, LAKESIDE 1
Stoughton 3 4 — 7
Lakeside 1 0 — 1
First half — S: Hanson (Sawicki), 5:00; Millard, 11:00; LL: Huber (Schuetz), 12:00; S: Hanson, 22:00.
Second half — S: Royston (Millard), 43:00; Christensen, 68:00; Hefty, 70:00; Sawicki, 79:00.
Saves: S (Osborne) 9; LL (Vik) 5.
Shots on goal: S 12, LL 10.
