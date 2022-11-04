Six members of Watertown’s football team were recognized in Badger Conference Large Division all-conference voting held recently.

Junior quarterback Reece Kamrath made the second team offense. Junior Zach Scher was a two-way second team selection as a receiver and as a defensive back. Junior receiver Landon Fendt received honorable mention. Junior lineman Braden Holleman earned honorable mention on both offense and defense. Senior linebacker Tanner Peirick received honorable mention on defense.

Load comments