Six members of Watertown’s football team were recognized in Badger Conference Large Division all-conference voting held recently.
Junior quarterback Reece Kamrath made the second team offense. Junior Zach Scher was a two-way second team selection as a receiver and as a defensive back. Junior receiver Landon Fendt received honorable mention. Junior lineman Braden Holleman earned honorable mention on both offense and defense. Senior linebacker Tanner Peirick received honorable mention on defense.
“We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “Three teams on our schedule are still playing in the playoffs. Of all the nominations from the seven teams, 45 came from Waunakee and Sun Prairie East and 44 came from the other five teams.
“It’s pretty lopsided when you look at that. On first team, all but two players are from East and Waunakee. That’s unfortunate. I felt we had two players who were first team caliber, and other teams had one or two as well.
“You can’t vote for your own guys. Our conference have to get better. You can’t just vote on players based on the (school) name on the front of their jerseys. We were missing on some really good player recognition. I am proud we got a number of players on the all conference team.”
Reece Kamrath once again earned all-conference honors despite playing only a portion of the season. He threw for 1,396 yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of six games.
“Reece had an outstanding year,” coach Kamrath said. “Prior to getting hurt on a personal foul when he broke his sternum against Beaver Dam, he was leading the conference in a number of stats such as touchdowns thrown, yards per game and overall yards.
“He was top ten in the state at that time and wasn’t able to play last three games. The Sun Prairie East kid (Jerry Kaminski) is going to be the Player of the Year in the state, but I thought Reece was the other (first team) guy.”
Scher had 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Zach should have been first team,” coach Kamrath said. “We have a number of outstanding receivers in our conference, one who will play at Iowa State next year. Zach was leading the state with 130 yards per game and definitely the conference when he got injured. He still led the conference even though he missed the last three games due to a personal foul against Beaver Dam
“Defensively, Zach was a lockdown corner with his speed and strength. He gave up very few catches. At least he got recognized. He was up against some outstanding defensive backs.”
Fendt had 500 receiving yards including five touchdowns and 118 rushing yards including one touchdown.
“Landon had an excellent year at receiver,” coach Kamrath said. “We used him in a variety of ways. He led the conference in receptions and still only got honorable mention. I voiced my opinion on that one as well. He was up against lot of really good receivers
“What he was able to do as a receiver and running back and sometimes quarterback … he was one of our most dynamic players in the conference. I am proud of what he was able to accomplish.”
Peirick led the Goslings with 60 total tackles.
“He was our inside starting linebacker for two years,” coach Kamrath said. “I thought he did a great job of leading our defense. He made all the calls. He was a really good tackler. His football IQ is really solid. He wants to play D3 in college. I hope he finds the right fit. He had a really good year. He was one of our senior captains this year.”
Holleman had 40 total tackles at defensive end and blocked as a left tackle for an offense that finished with nearly 2,100 yards despite skill player injuries.
“Pound for pound, he’s our toughest kid,” coach Kamrath said. “He’s 185 pounds, but he’s really good technically. He was going up against some of the best guys in the state. His wrestling background is definitely an advantage for him. His wrestling background definitely an advantage for him. He puts guys in the ground who outweigh him by 75 pounds.”
Robles had 42 total tackles, two interceptions and one fumble returned for a touchdown.
“He was new to our program,” coach Kamrath said. “He lived here in middle school and moved back. I knew in the summer watching him in 7 on 7, he was going to be a good player for us. He proved that. He was our best tackler in the backfield. He was really good at reading route combinations. He had a couple interceptions. He’s only a junior. I am excited about his growth having another year in our system.”
That goes for all the returning players on Watertown’s roster as well.
“All but one are coming back next year,” coach Kamrath said. “I know we play in one of the best conferences in the state. We have at least ten D1 or 2 players. Some will be top 100 kids in the nation, so we have really good players.
“It’s hard when you go winless in conference, and the top two kids always get the most all conference honors. Our kids are certainly hungry and eager to make huge improvement. We have potential to have one of the best teams I’ve been a part of in 19 years. We play some outstanding teams. We had challenges and battled through injuries. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do next year.”
Waunakee won the Badger Large with a 7-0 record, followed by Sun Prairie East at 6-1, Milton, Oregon and Sun Prairie West each at 3-4, Beaver Dam at 2-5 and Watertown at 0-7
2022 Badger Large Football All Conference
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
Position Player Name School YR HT WT U
Tight End Robert Booker Waunakee 11 6’6” 200 U
Receiver Jonathan Vande Walle SPE 12 6’0” 170 U
Receiver David Emerich Waunakee 11 5’9” 165U
Receiver Connor Strauff SPE 11 5’10” 165
Line Gus Allen Waunakee 12 6’1” 253 U
Line Logan Gross SPE 11 6’3” 260 U
Line Ian Phebus Waunakee 12 6’1” 287 U
Line Alton Williams SPE 11 6’8” 270
Line Bobby Gebhardt Waunakee 12 5’11” 223
Quarterback Jerry Kaminski SPE 12 6’2” 200 U
Quarterback Garet Lenzendorf Waunakee 12 6’1”
Running Back Cortez LeGrant SPE 12 5’11” 175 U
Running Back Ben Lindley Waunakee 11 6’1” 185 U
Place kicker Trevor Schulz SPE 12 6’0” 155 U
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East
OFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Gus Allen, Waunakee
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
Tight End Ean Ackley SPW 12 6’1” 205
Receiver Mitchell Jarosinski Waunakee 12 6’2” 167
Receiver Zach Scher Watertown 11 6’1” 170
Receiver Garrett Bladl Milton 12 6’2” 165
Line Hayden DeZarn Beaver Dam 12 6’3” 265
Line Tori Mielke SPW 12 6’3” 280
Line Tyler Wald Oregon 12 5’8” 205
Line Liam Droessler Milton 12 5’10” 265
Line Corey Sammer SPE 12 6’2” 210
Quarterback Reece Kamrath Watertown 11 6’0” 160
Running back Camron Mendoza Beaver Dam 11 6’2” 210
Running back Sebastian Rasmussen Waunakee 11 5’11” 192
Running Back Jay Dayne SPW 12 6’0” 235
Place kicker Austin DeAmicis Waunakee 12 6’1” 187
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam—Michael Fox 12
Milton—Brogan McIntyre 12, J.J. Love 12, Aidan Schoen 12
Oregon—Charles Daguanno 12, Bryce Gagner 10
SP East—Drew Kavanaugh 11, Evan Richmond 12, Logan Culbertson 12
SP West —John Hamilton 12, Brady Rhoads 11, Alex Oehrlein 12
Watertown—Landon Fendt 11, Braden Holleman 11
Waunakee—Devin Johnson 12, Will Lenoch 11, Nathan Olsen 11
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION PLAYER NAME SCHOOL YR HT WT UNANIMOUS
Down Lineman Cayden Ellis Waunakee 12 6’2” 230 U
Down Lineman Nolan Olson SPE 12 6’1” 255
Down Lineman Cole Meyers Waunakee 12 5’11” 210
Edge Player Wade Bryan Waunakee 11 6’2” 205 U
Edge Player Xander Wuetrich Milton 12 6’3” 190
Linebacker Tommy Raemisch Waunakee 11 5’11” 211 U
Linebacker Ean Ackley SPW 11 6’1” 205
Linebacker Sam Hogland Waunakee 11 6’1” 178
Linebacker Ian Lipps SPE 12 6’2” 205
Defensive Back Shea DuCharme Waunakee 12 6’3” 165 U
Defensive Back Brady Shannahan SPE 12 5’11” 175
Defensive Back Danny Cotter Waunakee 11 6’1” 170 U
Defensive Back Sam Ostrenga SE 11 5’11” 175
Punter Trevor Schulz SPE 12 6’0” 155
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Tommy Raemisch, Waunakee, Wayde Bryan, Waunakee
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Cayden Ellis, Waunakee
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
Down Lineman Talib Miller SPE 12 6’0” 230
Down Lineman Jay Dayne SPW 12 6’0” 235
Down Lineman Jack Schweitzer Waunakee 12 6’1” 212
Edge Player Bill Benson SPE 12 6’0” 240
Edge Player Cole Savola Waunakee 11 6’0” 185
Linebacker Trevor Barlow Oregon 11 5’8” 160
Linebacker Jack Watkins SPE 12 5’11” 185
Linebacker Kaleb Frey Waunakee 12 5’11” 187
Linebacker Quinn Williams Milton 12 5’10” 185
Defensive Back Evan Miles Oregon 12 6’2” 185
Defensive Back Avery Priewe Beaver Dam 11 6’0” 180
Defensive Back Will Davis SPW 12 5’11” 175
Defensive Back Zach Scher Watertown 11 6’1” 170
Punter Garrett Bladl Milton 12 6’2” 165
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam—Easton Abel 12, Michael Fox 12
Milton—Joey Weitzel 12, Royce Nilo 12
Oregon—Grant Wollangk 11, Will Christ 12, Andrew Jicha 11, Seth Niday 12
Sun Prairie East—Andrew Zielsdorf 11
Sun Prairie West—Jack Augustin 12, Joan Weah 12, Alex Oehrlein
Watertown—Braden Holleman 11, Tanner Pieiric 12, Christian Robles 11
Waunakee—Brady Cizek 11, Jake Bova 11
COACH OF THE YEAR: Pat Rice, Waunakee
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Gravers, Waunakee
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.