Six Johnson Creek football players at 11 positions were honored in Trailways all-conference football voting held recently.
Junior Silas Hartz made the first team as both a running back and an inside linebacker. Junior lineman Khang Chau made the first team on offense and defense. Junior Ian Heald made the first team as an outside linebacker.
Junior Dylan Bredlow made the second team at quarterback and as a defensive back. Sophomore Tanner Herman made the first team as a kicker and second team as a defensive back. Senior lineman Dom Raabe made the second team on offense and defense.
Hartz finished second in the league in rushing with 1,181 yards. Bredlow had 609 yards passing and 972 yards rushing despite missing games due to injuries. Herman made 26 of 29 extra point attempts for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek finished the season with 816 passing yards and nine touchdowns and 2,347 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. The Bluejays outscored opponents 182-171.
Cambria-Friesland won the Trailways with a 7-0 record, followed by Johnson Creek and Randolph each at 5-2, Lourdes Academy at 4-3, Deerfield at 3-4, Fall River/Rio and Pardeeville at 2-5 and St. John’s at 0-7.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
First Team All-Conference
Quarterback
Wade Lindahl Lourdes 6’0” 177 10
Running backs
Silas Hartz Johnson Creek 5’9” 180 11
Travor Krueger Cambria-Frieslad 5’8” 170 11
Wide Receivers
Dietrich Meyer Randolph 6’1” 161 12
Mitchell Wing Lourdes 6’1” 150 11
Tight end/fullback
Mason Betthauser Deerfield 6’2” 215 12
Offensive Linemen
Carlos Salgado Cambria-Friesland 5’10” 240 12
Tage DeJaeger Cambria-Friesland 6’1” 190 12
Thomas Riley Randolph 6’2” 206 12
Brett Behnke Lourdes 6’2” 242 12
Khang Chau Johnson Creek 5’10” 210 11
Kelby Crotty Pardeeville 5’7” 280 12
Offensive FLEX
Tommy Lees Deerfield 5’11” 175 12
Alex Hollander Randolph 5’10” 177 12
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Carlos Salgado Cambria-Friesland
Offensive Players of the Year
Trevor Krueger, Cambria-Friesland
Silas Hartz, Johnson Creek
Defensive backs
Dietrich Meyer Randolph 6’1” 161 12
Matthew Miller Fall River/Rio 6’1” 200 12
Inside linebackers
Mason Carpenter Lourdes 5’8” 140 11
Silas Hartz Johnson Creek 5’9” 190 11
Mason Betthauser Deerfield 6’2” 215 12
Outside linebacker
Alex Hollander Randolph 5’10” 177 12
Ian Heald Johnson Creek 6’0” 190 11
Defensive linemen
Carlos Salgado Cambria-Friesland 5’10” 240 12
Brett Behnke Lourdes 6’2” 242 12
Defensive Ends
Bryce Rataczak Randolph 6’1” 177 12
Khang Chau Johnson Creek 5’10” 210 11
Trevor Krueger Cambria-Friesland 5’8” 170 11
Defensive FLEX
Brady Prieve Randolph 6’2” 158 12
Royce Hepler Pardeeville 5’11” 210 12
Manny Kingston Fall River/Rio 6’2” 235 12
Punter
Brady Prieve Randolph 6’2” 158 12
Kicker
Tanner Herman Johnson Creek 5’5” 145 10
Special Teams Player
Nick Katsma Randolph 5’11” 158 11
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Bryce Rataczak Randolph
Defensive Player of the Year
Mason Betthauser Deerfield
Second Team All-Conference
Quarterback
Dylan Bredlow Johnson Creek 6’0” 185 11
Running backs
Isaac DeYoung Cambria-Friesland 5’9” 200 11
Brayden Mecklenbug Lourd 5’10” 170 12
Ashton Whitehorst Pardeeville 5’8” 160 10
Wide receiver
Drake Burmania Cambria-Friesland 6’3” 170 12
Jamison Wickersham Pardeeville 6’0” 160 10
Tight End/Fullback
Colin Veith Fall River/Rio 6’3” 205 12
Offensive Linemen
Brayden Busse Cambria-Friesland 6’0” 270 10
Jonathan Alva Randolph 5’8” 227 11
Layne Jenkins Randolph 6’4” 311 11
Dom Raabe Johnson Creek 5’10” 185 12
Trenton Bergeron Deerfield 6’2” 230 10
Royce Hepler Pardeeville 5’11” 210 11
Offensive FLEX
Brady Sanborn Cambria-Friesland 5’8” 175 12
Defensive Backs
Dylan Bredlow Johnson Creek 6’0” 185 11
Tanner Herman Johnson Creek 5’5” 145 10
Tommy Lees Deerfield 5’11” 210 12
Inside Linebackers
Dom Raabe Johnson Creek 5’10” 190 12
Logan Johnson Fall RiverRio 5’11” 180 12
Outside linebackers
Tate DeJager Camria-Friesland 6’1” 190 12
Jackson Drobac Deerfield 6’1” 200 11
Defensive Line
Jacob Kile Randolph 5’11” 180 11
Defensive FLEX
Eli Key Deerfield 6’3 175 11
Punter
Logan Young Pardeeville 5’10” 145 10
Kicker
Logan Young Pardeeville 5’10” 145 10
Special Teams Player
Trevor Krueger Cambria-Friesland 5’8” 170 11
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Matthew Miller Fall River/Rio 6’1” 200 12
Running back
Bryce Rataczak Randolph 6’1” 177 12
Tight End/Fullback
Jason Weaver Cambria-Friesland 5’9” 155 11
Wide Receiver
Zack Hansen Deerfield 5’11” 175 10
Offensive Line
Doug Haima Cambria-Friesland 6’1” 230 12
Robbie Starker Fall River/Rio 6’1” 240 12
Logan Schmidtke Pardeeville 6’2” 215 11
Offensive FLEX
Carter Drews Cambria-Friesland 6’0” 190 10
Defensive backs
Brady Sanborn Cambria-Friesland 5’8” 175
Mitchell Wing Lourdes 6’1” 150 11
Conner Richardson Fall River/Rio 5’10” 165 12
Caleb Mackey Pardeeville 5’9” 150 10
Defensive Line
Ryan Moore 6’3” 340 12
Carson Burmania Cambria-Friesland 6’2” 160 10
Kicker
Brady Prieve Randolph 6’2” 158 12
Special Teams Player
Kyle Ralofsky Lourdes 5’10” 155 12
Ashton Whitehorst Pardeeville 5’8” 160 10
