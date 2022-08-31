MONONA — Watertown’s boys soccer team lost 4-0 Tuesday night to Monona Grove.
The Goslings let two quick goals find the net in the 16th and 17th minutes, both off simple ground crosses from the Silver Eagles.
“MG is a solid team with a lot of seniors and juniors with good size and experience,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We’re really young and I’m proud of the way we kept our teeth in the match. We gave maximum effort and held them to a single goal in the second half while creating some nice buildup of our own. It was much better intensity and confidence than we had against Beloit last week.
“We have young players, including multiple freshmen, who are being thrown into the fire against much older, bigger, and experienced players. Jack Garbelman is one of those freshmen and he played the full 80 minutes at the 10 (attacking mid) which is a very demanding position. If you know the game, that’s just really impressive. Fellow freshman Kieran McCarthy played the majority of minutes as well in the midfield. They did a great job considering the speed of the high school game and that opponents often outweigh them by 40 pounds or more.
“This is a good game for us to build on as a team. We gained confidence from it in spite of it being a loss, and it’s great experience for all the guys. We’ll be charged up and ready to go again Thursday night at home against Edgerton.”
Watertown’s JV lost to Monona Grove JV 6-0
MONONA GROVE 4, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 — 0
Monona Grove 3 1 — 4
MG — Milo Kohl (Nathan Haberli) 16:00
MG — Oscar Adame Vanegas (Milo Kohl) 17:00
MG — Nathan Haberli (Justyn Blair) 22:00
MG — Milo Kohl (Will Femrite) 59:00
Saves — W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 14), MG (Max Adrians 4)
