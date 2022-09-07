MONONA — Watertown's girls tennis team lost to Monona Grove 4-3 on Tuesday at Ahuska Park.
"This was a great match for us, and the kind of challenge we need," Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
MONONA — Watertown's girls tennis team lost to Monona Grove 4-3 on Tuesday at Ahuska Park.
"This was a great match for us, and the kind of challenge we need," Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
"Monona Grove is a top-three team in the conference and we really pushed them. I have seen so much improvement in the last couple weeks from all the girls, and it is showing. It might not always come through in the score, but I see it. We just need to keep working hard and play our best tennis in the next few weeks."
The Silver Eagles swept the top three flights in straight sets. Maddy Braatz prevented a singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
"MG is so strong in singles, and despite the scores I thought our girls played well," Dobbins said. "We were hitting with them and making them earn points. Maddy picked up a nice win. After a tight first set she dominated the match."
Abby Murray and Alora Thomas pulled out a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles, as did the No. 3 team of Sophie Doornek and Tahlia Koehler.
"Our doubles teams are learning what it takes to be successful and when to get aggressive," Dobbins said. "Abby and Alora started to figure it out in the second set and they dominated the match from there. They got more active at the net and found the openings on the court. I love their attitude and how they stay positive through the ups and downs of a match.
"I'm so proud of how Sophie and Tahlia fought through a long match and kept their focus to pick up their first varsity win. They came back from down 4-1 in the second set and then really dictated play from there. They took over at the net and hit smart shots. That was a great moment for them."
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
MONONA GROVE 4, WATERTOWN 3
Singles
1 – Eliza Martin (MG) def. Lily Oiler (W) 6-1, 6-1
2 – Ava Lee (MG) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-0, 6-2
3 – Marissa Light (MG) def. Ava Ashenfelter (W) 6-2, 6-0
4 – Maddy Braatz (W) def. Bella Nuon (MG) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
1 – Walsh/Perkins (MG) def. Lauren Kwapil/Kaitlyn Narkis (W) 7-5, 6-3
2 – Abby Murray/Alora Thomas (W) def. Bussan/Rathgeber (MG) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
3 – Sophie Doornek/Tahlia Koehler (W) def. Klabough/Watson (MG) 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2
"Our doubles teams are learning what it takes to be successful and when to get aggressive. Abby and Alora started to figure it out in the second set and they dominated the match from there. They got more active at the net and found the openings on the court. I love their attitude and how they stay positive through the ups and downs of a match.
"I'm so proud of how Sophie and Tahlia fought through a long match and kept their focus to pick up their first varsity win. They came back from down 4-1 in the second set and then really dictated play from there. They took over at the net and hit smart shots. That was a great moment for them."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.