MOUNT HOREB — Kasey Helgeson threw three touchdowns passes and Trenton Owens scored four times in Mount Horeb-Barneveld’s 47-20 Badger Conference crossover victory over Watertown’s football team on Friday.

Mount Horeb-Barneveld (6-1, 5-0 Badger Small) rolled up 414 yards of total offense and led 27-0 at halftime. Owens had two first half rushing scores and closed the half by taking a screen pass 88 yards to the house.

