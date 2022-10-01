MOUNT HOREB — Kasey Helgeson threw three touchdowns passes and Trenton Owens scored four times in Mount Horeb-Barneveld’s 47-20 Badger Conference crossover victory over Watertown’s football team on Friday.
Mount Horeb-Barneveld (6-1, 5-0 Badger Small) rolled up 414 yards of total offense and led 27-0 at halftime. Owens had two first half rushing scores and closed the half by taking a screen pass 88 yards to the house.
Watertown (0-7, 0-5 Badger Large), which lost junior quarterback Reece Kamrath and junior receiver Zach Scher to season-ending injuries last week, put up a respectable fight with 20 second half points.
Sophomore quarterback Owen Sjoberg threw for 148 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and a score. Junior running back Callen Smith caught two passes for 70 yards including a 41-yard TD pass on a wheel route. Junior defensive back Christian Robles forced a fumble and returned it 48 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.
"I was really proud of the way our kids battled tonight,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “Mount Horeb is very big physical and athletic football team. They only lost one game last year, and the one loss this year was to an outstanding Monroe team.
"Our kids did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball and special teams. We dug ourselves a hole early on, and made some mental mistakes that killed some drives. We gave them a short field once in the second half on a snap over our punter’s head.”
Owens had 13 carries for 110 yards and three rushing scores.
"They swallow you up front,” Kamrath said. “Their running back bounced some plays to the perimeter. It's tough deal for our guys when we are outmatched physically.
"We had some good series toward the end of the first half. We had a chance to cut it to 19-7. We got inside the 5-yard line and just couldn’t make that play to get it into the end zone.
“Then they scored on a screen late in the half. We were in a prevent defense — good play call by them — and their back zig zagged his way through our defenders. We had five guys back and he was fast enough to outrun our last line of defense. One guy was 50 yards down field, and he outraced him."
Helgeson completed 10-of-16 passes for 276 yards.
“They ran hitch and go’s,” Kamrath said. “We played four guys across the back end 15 yards off, and they still ran by our corners. Their offensive line is so big up front, the quarterback had enough time and threw some really nice balls.”
Sjoberg could not be expected to match that performance but still drew high praise from his coach.
"Owen got settled in and we were able to do some things,” Kamrath said. "Cal Smith had an outstanding game running and catching ball. He had the wheel route for the touchdown and caught a tailback seam route down the middle. We ran the ball more consistently and our receivers Landon (Fendt) and Ralph (Haumschild) had some big catches and Brady (Schauer) had a nice catch. We’re just lacking consistency and we are playing a lot of really good teams, this one included.”
Watertown faces another huge test when it hosts Sun Prairie East next Friday.
The Cardinals enter the game 5-2 and 4-1 in the Badger Large after a 62-12 throttling of Milton. The Cardinals have 1,814 yards passing and 1,344 yards rushing for an eye-popping 42 touchdowns this season.
“They are one step down from Waunakee,” Kamrath said. "They have lot of great athletes. They run a similar offense we run and a similar defense as us, but they are good sized and they are more two-platoon than us. It’s a big challenge.”
It’s also Senior Night.
“I really love the fact our kids aren’t quitting,” Kamrath said. "Every game is an opportunity to get better. When two of your best players go down, it make you appreciate the chance to play high school football. Our kids have been awesome rallying around each other. There will be brighter days. When it happens, I don’t know, but our kids will persevere and we will get there."
Joe Jurgella had five total tackles to lead the defense. Tanner Peirick added four total tackles and Robles, Xander Allen and Braden Holleman finished with three each.
MOUNT HOREB 47, WATERTOWN 20
Watertown 0 0 14 6 — 20
Mount Horeb 13 14 13 7 — 47
First Quarter
MH — Owens 13 run (Tranel kick)
MH — Buechner 1 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
MH — Owens 1 run (run failed)
MH — Owens 88 pass from Helgeson (Ellestad pass from Helgeson)
Third Quarter
W — Owen Sjoberg 13 run (kick blocked)
MH — Tranel 50 pass from Helgeson (run failed)
MH — Ellestad 40 pass form Helgeson (Tranel kick)
W — Smith 41 pass from Sjoberg (Fendt pass from Sjoberg)
Fourth Quarter
MH — Owens 3 run (Tranel kick)
W — Robles 48 fumble return (kick blocked)
Team statistics — First downs, W 15, MH 11. By rush W 2, MH 7 By pass W 7 , MH 3, By penalty W 6, MH 1. Total offense: W 235, MH 414. Rushing: W 28-87, MH 18-138. Passing: W 148, MH 276. Fumbles-lost W 3-2, MH 1-1. Penalties: W 6-50, MH 13-140
Individual statistics — Rushing: W Smith 7-39, Sjoberg 17-38, MH Owens 13-110 . Passing (comp.-att.int.) — W Sjoberg 13-27-1, MH, Helgeson 10-16-0. Receiving: W Smith 2-70. MH Owens 2-117
