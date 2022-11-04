Seventeen area boys soccer players were honored in all-conference voting in the Capitol Conference recently.
Lakeside Lutheran had 10 honorees, Lake Mills had four recipients and Luther Prep had three.
First-team selections included Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Jay Yahnke, junior midfielder Josh Krenke, junior defender Joshua Hecht and C/D senior midfielder Eric Staszak.
Second-team honorees included Luther Prep senior goalkeeper Aleksei Soloviyov and junior defender Kris Hahn as well as Lake Mills senior midfielder Miguel Ortega and junior defender Lorenzo Moreno.
Honorable mention recipients were Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Dominic Schleef, sophomore midfielder Easton Wolfram, senior midfielder Ethan Schuetz, junior midfielder Archer Chaudhary, senior defender Tyler Gresens, junior defender Evan Neumann and freshman goaltender JJ Probasco.
Lake Mills freshman midfielder Daniel Almeida and junior goalie Curtis Galstad also received honorable mentions, as did Luther Prep senior defenders Matthew Nelson and Isaac Boettcher.
Sugar River won the Capitol Conference at 8-0-0, followed by Wisconsin Dells at 7-1-0, Lakeside Lutheran at 6-2-0, Cambridge/Deerfield and Wisconsin Heights both at 3-4-1, Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 2-4-2, Lodi at 0-5-3 and Columbus at 0-7-1.
Player of the Year: Aiden Hatleberg, Sugar River
FIRST TEAM
Forwards School Class
Aiden Hatleberg Sugar River 11
Jay Yahnke Lakeside Lutheran 12
Tony Genco Columbus 12
Yair Perez Ruiz Wisconsin Dells 12
Midfielders
Eric Staszak Cambridge/Deerfield 12
Joshua Krenke Lakeside Lutheran 11
Reid Nolden Sugar River 11
Manroop Benipal Wisconsin Dells 12
Ryan Sabey Wisconsin Dells 10
Defenders
Joshua Hecht Lakeside Lutheran 11
Jack Douma Sugar River 12
Jack Leonard Sugar River 11
Jacob Rogers Wisconsin Dells 12
Goalkeepers
Kyle Hoffman Lodi 10
Clayton Streiff Sugar River 10
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Eli Leonard Sugar River 9
Evan Mathwig Cambridge/Deerfield 11
Sam King Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 12
Midfielders
Miguel Ortega Lake Mills 12
Ben Johnson Sugar River 11
Mark Bautista Wisconsin Dells 12
Defenders
Kris Hahn Cambridge/Deerfield 11
Lorenzo Moreno Lake Mills 11
Nain Palacios Luther Prep 12
Goalkeeper
Aleksei Soloviyov Luther Prep 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Bennett Rasmussen Lodi 12
Connor Pecard Lodi 11
Dominic Schleef Lakeside Lutheran 12
Nick Buckman Cambridge/Deerfield 12
Nick Hoffman Lodi 12
Terek Marx Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 10
Midfielders
Ben Wetzel Cambridge/Deerfield 10
Tobi Arenz Cambridge/Deerfield 12
Gavin Brus Columbus 11
Daniel Almeida Lake Mills 9
Easton Wolfram Lakeside Lutheran 10
Ethan Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 12
Archer Chaudhary Lakeside Lutheran 11
Andrew Smith Lodi 12
Dakota Franklin Lodi 10
Brady Mousseau Sugar River 11
Isaac Sandoval Wisconsin Dells 12
Edwin Rivas Wisconsin Dells 11
Cayden Kennedy Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 12
Defenders
Elliot Kozler Cambridge/Deerfield 12
Tyler Schluter Columbus 12
Gus Tadych Columbus 11
Tyler Gresens Lakeside Lutheran 12
Evan Neumann Lakeside Lutheran 11
Evan Clary Lodi 10
Lucas Thistle Lodi 11
Breckyn Thompson Sugar River 10
Mason Yaun Sugar River 11
Isaac Boettcher Luther Prep 12
Matthew Nelson Luther Prep 12
Anthony Juarez Wisconsin Dells 10
Giovani Rivas Wisconsin Dells 10
Bryan Alva Wisconsin Dells 10
Goalkeepers
Aidan Kamman Cambridge/Deerfield 12
Curtis Galstad Lake Mills 11
JJ Probasco Lakeside Lutheran 9
Giovani Rivas Wisconsin Dells 10
Carston Lamont Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 9
