Luther Prep senior Nain Palacios (middle) celebrates with teammates John Balge (15) and Will Archer (22) after scoring a second half goal during a Division 4 regional boys soccer semifinal against Richland Center on Thursday at LPS. Luther Prep won 1-0.
Luther Prep senior goalkeeper Aleksei Soloviyov gets full extension on this first half save against Richland Center on Thursday at LPS. Soloviyov stopped all seven shots he faced as the eighth-seeded Phoenix defeated the ninth-seeded Hornets 1-0.
Luther Prep senior Mason Busse (3) wins a ball in the air during a Division 4 regional boys soccer semifinal against Richland Center on Thursday at LPS. Busse served up the winning assist on a second half goal by Nain Palacios to help the Phoenix earn a 1-0 victory.
Luther Prep senior defender Isaac Boettcher (11) clears a ball during a Division 4 regional boys soccer semifinal against Richland Center on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix held the visiting Hornets to seven shots on goal and earned the shutout in a 1-0 victory.
True to their nickname, the Luther Prep Phoenix rose from the ashes of an injury-riddled regular season with a nice resurrection act to open the postseason.
Senior midfielder Nain Palacios broke a scoreless tie in the 68th minute with a header from the back post, and eighth-seeded Luther Prep held on for a 1-0 victory over ninth-seeded Richland Center in a Division 4 regional boys soccer semifinal on Thursday at LPS.
Moments earlier, Palacios was stuffed on a penalty kick attempt. But the Phoenix, who built up increasing pressure as the second half wore on, broke through when Palacios converted a cross from senior forward/midfielder Mason Busse off a corner kick.
“It was a little scary at first (when I didn’t make that PK),” Palacios said. “But right after that, it just gave me a little bit more energy. I told myself, after that, I have to score now. I can’t let my team down after that. They’ve done so much for me this season. They have had my back the entire time. I had to give them something too.
“I just wrapped around their defenders and went to the back post and made contact. It was a beautiful cross by Mason Busse, one of the best crosses I have ever gotten.”
Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel was pleased to see his senior respond to adversity like that.
“Thirty seconds later, he totally redeemed himself, so I’ll let him eat tonight,” Pagel said.
Despite showing decent skill level and hustle at points this season, Luther Prep (5-10-3) hasn’t done much eating in the win column. Pagel could point to one obvious obstacle.
“We have had anywhere from four to six starters out with injury the month of October,” Pagel said. “We’ve had six injuries from Oct. 1 until yesterday, so that puts a dent on any team. I don’t care what level you are talking about. It was good to have those guys back. They had to knock off a little bit of rust. They did. We looked way better in the second half.”
Richland Center (8-9-5) also did its nickname justice, because the Hornets were swarming in the first half, pouncing on errant passes by the Phoenix and setting up numerous chances in the early going.
Senior goalkeeper Aleksei Solviyov and his defense held Richland Center at bay until the Phoenix picked up the attack. Soloviyov snatched a couple bullets out of the air on mid-range strikes in the first half as part of his clean sheet.
“The team just wanted it real bad,” Soloviyov said. “We’ve been looking forward to it all week and really working hard for it. They were putting some good shots in there, but my defense held up strong.”
The Hornets worked their way into the penalty area a few times, but could never get a clean shot at the frame thanks to work by the defense. Senior defenders Isaac Boettcher and Matthew Nelson stayed in good position and broke up numerous chances.
“Our captain, Isaac Boettcher, he made some good blocks,” Soloviyov said. “He had some tips on the ball. I wouldn’t have been able to block them if he didn’t touch them. Matthew, he saved one in the second half that was going to be a perfect bottom left shot, He got a little foot on it and knocked it away. They helped me out a lot . A couple of those shots, I wouldn’t have saved without them.”
Pagel was equally proud of his defense.
“(Aleksei), that’s our captain,” Pagel said. “That’s our vocal leader. I’ll tell you what. In one of the biggest games of the year, he stepped up, absolutely. He played the game of his life to get that zero on the scoreboard. The guys in front of him, that back line, I will take them against anyone. They are stellar. They are stout. They know how to block some shots.”
Junior forward Abraham Schlomer tested Richland Center’s defense late in the first half and into the second half. Once the Phoenix began to look for each other and make decisive runs, their confidence grew and their chances piled up until Palacios finally put one in the back of the net.
“It’s good that we actually put it together today,” Palacios said. “We didn’t have as much energy to start off with. We knew that today, we wanted this win, but I don’t think we realized it until further in the game. We just came out with more energy in the second half. We knew that we wanted it.”
The Phoenix advance to play top-seeded St. John’s Northwestern in a regional final on Saturday. Luther Prep lost a regular season match to the Lancers 2-1 on Sept. 15.
