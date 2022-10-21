True to their nickname, the Luther Prep Phoenix rose from the ashes of an injury-riddled regular season with a nice resurrection act to open the postseason.

Senior midfielder Nain Palacios broke a scoreless tie in the 68th minute with a header from the back post, and eighth-seeded Luther Prep held on for a 1-0 victory over ninth-seeded Richland Center in a Division 4 regional boys soccer semifinal on Thursday at LPS.

