WHITEWATER - Katie Schoeneck had a goal and an assist as Luther Prep's girls soccer team defeated Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 3-1 on Friday.
Schoeneck scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute for Luther Prep (4-1-1).
Mayte Navejas equalized for Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle (4-5-3) on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, but the Phoenix answered just two minute later on an unassisted goal by Emma Neyhart. Schoeneck assisted on Heather Wendt's goal in the 77th minute to cap the scoring.
"Tonight, we played well, especially after coming off of a close back-to-back yesterday, and our third game in four days," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "Possession finally seemed to find us late in the second half and we got a few chances. Aquila (Palacios) had a cross that bounced off a defender in the box and Katie cleaned it up for our first one."
Reba Schroeder made four saves for the Phoenix.
"Our defense played very well," Archer said.
"Reba has saved every shot in the last three games except for a crazy cross three days ago and two penalty kicks. One of our defenders got their hands involved in a chest trap, which led to Whitewater’s only goal.
"We bounced right back, getting three shots off in just a few minutes. That led to a corner kick that Emma cleaned up after bouncing around in the box a few times.
"Our last goal was a very nice goal. After scoring on a long corner, we decided to run our short corner to perfection. Katie got the short corner pass, turned it up the endline and made a great connection to a waiting Heather on the back post. It was a fun game."
LUTHER PREP 3, WHITEWATER/P-E 1
Luther Prep 1 2 - 3
Whitewater 0 1 - 1
LP - Schoeneck 32:16
W - Mayte Navejas 51:40
LP - Neyhart 53:48
LP - Wendt (Schoeneck) 76:55
Saves - LP (Schroeder 4), W (Linos 5)
