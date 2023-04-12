LAKE MILLS -- Ava Schmidt scored the game's lone goal off a free kick in the 49th minute as Lake Mills' girls soccer team beat host Lakeside Lutheran 1-0 on Tuesday night in a Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
The L-Cats (3-0, 1-0 in conference) took nine shots on goal compared to three for the Warriors.
At the 48:47 mark, Kaci Everson took a free kick and Schmidt timed her run perfectly, finding the back post to draw a huge roar from the visiting crowd.
"We worked last year on quick set pieces and not letting the defense get set when in the attacking third," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I'm super proud that Kaci and the girls went instantly to this, and Ava made a great timed run on Kaci's ball, and put it in on the back post.
"It was a well-deserved goal from the pressure we kept creating as a team."
The L-Cats have won four consecutive Crosstown matchups, with this margin being the closest in those affairs.
"Tonight was a Crosstown rivalry game if I've ever seen one," Hegstrom said. "Both teams made it difficult on each other to possess with constant heavy pressure. I was really proud of how we battled the adversity of not having our best stuff tonight, and still finding a way to get the win.
"A lot of credit to Lakeside for giving us problems, and not giving up as many great looks as we had been getting earlier in the season. I thought our backline had a great second half, and Nev Ninneman and Emma Kitsembel had their best games on the backline to date. The back four were all really aggressive, and that was the difference in my opinion.
"Freshman Mollie Cooper did an outstanding job controlling the middle tonight for us, too. She is such a welcome addition to the squad. It was great to get the conference season opened with a hard-fought win."
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow registered her third clean sheet of the season, making three saves. Maria Vik stopped eight shots for the Warriors.
"As tonight was our season, home and conference opener, we are extremely proud of the fight we saw in our girls," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "There were definitely chunks of time where we dominated with a strong attack.
"Lake Mills was able to capitalize on a well-placed set piece, but our defense played a strong game overall. We're especially proud of our keeper, Maria Vik, for saving a PK late in the game. We're excited for a great season."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.