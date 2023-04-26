Ava Schmidt’s unassisted goal in the third minute gave Lake Mills a 1-0 victory over Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday at LPS.
“This was a tough loss today,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We came out a little slow. Lake Mills was dominating the middle of the field and got a few chances off. Nothing on goal.
“Then a shot fell from a very odd angle — I couldn’t tell if it was meant to be a shot or a cross. From right off the endline, it went between Emma and Marissa (Buege) and just over the top of (Phoenix keeper) Reba Schroeder’s hands. It was unfortunate for us.
“That was it. That was the game. Both sides played very competitively. Reba and our defense shut them out after that. We had some momentum in the second half and had a few very good chances: We missed an open shot with a 2-on-1 and later hit the post once.
“It seems like every time we play Lake Mills, it’s decided by one goal or less.”
The L-Cats (8-1, 2-1 in conference) bounced back from their first loss of the season — 1-0 to Sugar River on Thursday — to earn a hard-fought victory.
“It was really nice to get back in the win column tonight, especially in conference play,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “Ava hit a great top shelf blast from a difficult angle early, and then it was a straight battle from both teams from that point on.
“It feels like in the Capitol Conference, you are always going to be faced with a fast and physical game. I think our experience really served us well tonight. Unfortunately, goalie Ryleigh Kulow went down in the second half and was unable to return, but credit to goalie Autumn Wollin and our back line for not panicking and preserving the shut out victory. Our attack will look to generate more goals in the coming games.”
Luther Prep (3-1, 1-1) hosts Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.