VERONA—It was a trying day at the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament for Payton Schmidt.
Schmidt fought a balky putter for most of the round and played her final nine holes in especially blustery conditions and with rain intensifying.
Schmidt, a junior on Jefferson’s girls golf team, shot 86 at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday to place fifth in the Division 2 competition.
“That was one of the longest mental rounds of my life,” said Schmidt, who was fifth entering the day after shooting 78 on day one.
“I was trying to get the pars rolling and throw a few birdies down without any bogies or doubles. That did not happen. My dad kept getting on me that I had to keep it together. We had to figure out how to get the putter going. I did not have a single one putt today. Some days, it’s just not there.”
What is there is a pair of state medals. Schmidt, who took second in 2021, has medaled in both of her state appearances.
“I’m really proud of it,” Schmidt said. “I’ve had a great season overall and improved my averages. Capping the season with a top-five finish at state is a goal I set early on. Closing the season this way is really exciting.”
Schmidt made four pars, four bogies and a double bogey on the back nine (her first nine of the day) en route to shooting 42. She then played holes No. 1-No. 5 in seven over par before a gritty four-hole finish, which included three pars and one bogey to shoot 44 and finish with a two-day total of 164.
“Today was the hardest day coaching her I’ve had,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The putter was not working. On her second hole, she lipped out an eight-foot birdie putt. On her third hole, she lipped out a birdie putt and missed the come backer. She couldn’t get it going after that. The wind and the rain picked up pretty hard.
“I told her the other girls are likely going to struggle too. Payton was not a happy camper when she finished. I told her she needed to par three of her final four holes. That was the difference to stay in the top five. She showed some grit. That’s how we coach the college girls at UW-Whitewater. You have to have fun out there too even when it’s going tough.”
Prescott senior Ava Salay, a University of Wisconsin recruit, shot rounds of 75-74 to leap ahead of Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug (72-79) to repeat as individual champion. The day was made even sweeter for Salay as the Cardinals defeated The Prairie School in a one-hole sudden-day playoff for the team championship.
For Schmidt, this event caps a busy and successful 2022 calendar year. She competed 10 times on the Wisconsin Junior PGA circuit this summer, winning three times including with a score of 73 at the Oaks Golf Course in July. She tallied eight results in the top six or better.
“Throughout the winter and heading into the spring and summer, I was working on strength training to get more speed on the ball,” Payton Schmidt said. “Today my swing was working and my putter wasn’t. My short game helped me throughout the year. Making those six and eight footers that make a difference in your score was a key for me.”
In the high school season, Schmidt earned Rock Valley Player of the Year as Jefferson won the overall conference title for the first time since 2017. The Eagles then won the program’s first regional championship.
“I’m super proud of the team,” Payton Schmidt said. “We were on the younger end in terms of experience varsity wise. We fought hard. We brought the program’s first regional championship back.
“We would have loved to end it together at the state tournament. We hope to continue doing the awesome things we’ve been doing next season.”
Coach Schmidt knows the experience gained this season—and the agony from coming up short at last week’s sectional—will make the team stronger in the long run.
“Payton was disappointed the team didn’t get through,” Jeff Schmidt said. “We have four of our top five coming back. The goal for next year is, I expect us to compete for a conference title, regional title and a sectional title. I’d love to get all three of those because that ensures the team makes it to state. That’s the number one goal is to get everybody through next year.”
