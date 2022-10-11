Payton Schmidt
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt tees off on No. 16 during Day 1 of the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament on Monday at University Ridge in Verona. Schmidt shot 78 and is currently in fifth place heading into the second and final day of competition.

 Kevin Wilson

MADISON—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament.

Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard.

Load comments