McKenna Breunig and McKayla Paulmer each scored two goals for Sauk Prairie in a 4-0 victory over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Friday.
“We feel like this is the most well-rounded match we’ve played so far this season,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“Sauk is a quality team and our game plan was to be very defensive like we were in the second half of the Waunakee match. We were pleasantly surprised that we didn’t have to pack into the defensive half as planned and we were able to move the ball and create some good attack.
“Two of the Sauk goals were just quality goals from outside the 18. One of the other two was from a missed mark on an extended corner kick play and the other from some defensive scrambling that allowed Sauk to dribble into the box and place a shot in the upper far corner of the goal. Junior defender Ellie Demet had a great game filling in as goalkeeper and made some excellent saves over the course of the match.
“Our best scoring opportunity was in the 36th minute when senior Natalia Cortes laced a shot that banged off the right post to a crashing (senior) Kirsten Kwapil who got a good follow up shot, but couldn’t place it far enough from Apel. It was nice to get a good strike and even better to have someone following the shot for the second look.
Our possession jumped from about 33 percent in the first half to 53 percent in the second so it was encouraging once again to see the girls continuing to fight the whole match in spite of the score.”
