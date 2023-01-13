Watertown sophomore guard Jake Hurtgen attacks the basket during second half action against Sauk Prairie on Thursday at WHS. Hurtgen scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Goslings rally from 15 down in a 62-59 loss.
Watertown sophomore guard Jake Hurtgen attacks the basket during second half action against Sauk Prairie on Thursday at WHS. Hurtgen scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Goslings rally from 15 down in a 62-59 loss.
The losses continue to mount for Watertown’s boys basketball team, but a growth pattern is starting to emerge.
Two days after rallying to force overtime in a loss to Beaver Dam, the Goslings erased a 15-point second half deficit only to fall to Sauk Prairie 62-59 on Thursday at WHS.
Sauk Prairie (8-4, 4-3 Badger West) led 17-16 before closing the first half on a 12-3 run to lead 29-19 at the break. The Eagles extended the lead to 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half, but Watertown (1-11, 0-6 Badger East) responded with a 7-0 run.
Sophomore guard Jake Hurtgen drove the lane and scored, junior guard Brady Schauer got a jumper to fall and Hurtgen hit a 3 to make it 40-33 with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left in regulation.
The Eagles answered with two free throws and two 3-pointers to lead 48-33, but the Goslings outscored Sauk Prairie 23-8 over the next several minutes to tie the game at 56-56 with 3:18 to play.
Senior forward Ethan Johnson scored twice underneath and Hurtgen hit another 3, and then sophomore guard Brett Schwefel hit three triples from the top of the key and added a driving basket. Johnson’s final basket tied the game 56-56.
The Eagles regained the lead when senior guard Devin Kerska muscled his way through three defenders in the lane and got a floater to drop with 2:55 to play. Sauk Prairie added a free throw to go up by three, but sophomore guard Calvin Hurtgen’s 3-pointer from the student section corner with 22 seconds left tied the game at 59-59.
Sauk Prairie prevailed when senior forward Corbin Wardop took a pass from senior point guard Carson Brickl near the free throw line and beat his man to the basket to complete a go-ahead three-point play with 5.1 seconds remaining. The Goslings were able to get Calvin Hurtgen an open look from the opposite corner, but the shot failed to draw iron. Johnson missed what a putback attempt at the buzzer.
Wardrop led Sauk Prairie with a game-high 22 points. Schwefel led Watertown with 17 points. Jake Hurtgen added 16, Calvin Hurtgen added 13 and Johnson finished with nine.
“Another super tough loss to swallow,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We are scratching and clawing and getting so close. These guys just continue to respond. So many contributions from so many guys tonight. Being around the togetherness of a group like this is truly one of the joys of coaching.”
Watertown hosts Baraboo on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
JV falls, JV2 wins: Watertown’s JV lost 63-53. Xavier Martinez had 14 points to lead the Goslings. Jackson Huebner and Eliot Roethle each added nine. Watertown’s JV2 team won 54-50. Brady Crane hit five 3-pointers to account for all of his team-leading 15 points. Kaedyn Holden added 14.
SAUK PRAIRIE 62, WATERTOWN 59
Sauk Prairie 29 33 — 62
Watertown 19 40 — 59
Sauk Prairie (fg ft-fta tp) — Brickl 5 1-1 14, B. Wardrop 1 0-0 2, T. Kerska 0 1-2 1, C. Breunig 4 1-2 13, C. Wardrop 7 5-6 22, D. Kerska 5 0-0 10 Totals 22 8-11 62
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.