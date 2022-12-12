Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight placed fourth on the floor exercise with an 8.825 and placed third in all around scoring with a 34.200 to lead the Goslings to a third place finish in the gold division at the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday.
OCONOMOWOC—Sophomore Sammy Knight placed third individually in all-around competition to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a third place score of 128.0 in the gold division of the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday.
Watertown competed on vault to start things off and posted a team score of 33.325.
Knight tied for first with an 8.850. Senior Mikaylah Fessler was sixth with an 8.225. Junior Paige Petig was tenth with an 8.150. Senior Aveline Jacob took 13th with an 8.1. Sophomore Mikayla Dehnert’s 7.575 completed the team scoring.
“Our overall team vault score went up by .8 of a point, which is great that we keep improving,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. “Sammy Knight landed her tuck tsuk for the first time this season, taking first place and Aveline Jacob landed her front handspring full for the first time in competition.
Fessler, Petig, and Dehnert all landed their twisting vaults too! Petig is slowly coming back from her injury and we are excited to have our whole team back. Fessler got sixth place and earned her way onto the podium today too. We are going to keep working on our form, getting good height on our vaults, and sticking our landings.”
Watertown competed next on the uneven bars and scored 30.35.
Petig placed second with an 8.60. Knight was seventh with an 8.05. Fessler (7.40), Jacob (6.30) and Dehnert (6.00) also competed.
“We went up .2 on our team bars score, so again we keep improving and we have so much more we can do,” Kirchoff said.
“Paige Petig and Sammy Knight both got their personal best scores on bars today while Paige’s score earned her a second place spot on the podium with a watered down but clean routine. Aveline Jacob is working on adding her double uprise connection. I can’t wait to see our team bars score when we all have a great bars day.”
The Goslings performed on the balance beam next and scored 31.075.
Knight placed ninth with an 8.475. Senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer placed 15th with an 8.050. Fessler (7.6), Jacob (6.950) and Dehnert (5.9) completed the team scoring.
“(We added) almost three full points to our team score from our 28.75 last week.” Kirchoff said. “These girls are all more than capable of all scoring 8s.
“Kirtsen Wiedmeyer had another no fall beam set for us today. Both Kirsten and Sammy got their personal best scores on beam. We are so pumped for them both, Kirsten and Sammy both have the biggest jumps and clearly the judges like their height and form. Fessler only had one fall and she rallied very well. These girls are working hard. We are so proud of them and it’s showing in their scores.”
Watertown closed out the competition on the floor exercise and scored 33.25.
Jacob scored 9.0 to earn third place while Knight was fourth with an 8.825. Senior Kenzi Strohbusch (7.8), Fessler (7.625) and Dehnert (7.20) also competed.
“(We were) definitely down from last week but we know they are capable of scoring a 35 and more as a team,” Kirchoff said. “We could definitely tell all the standing around all day and the waiting made the girls tired as this was our last and final event before going home.
“The girls really did do their best today but we just were not on fire like last week. We were just a little stubbly and made some mistakes we don’t typically make and we did a lot of shifting of our feet on our jumps.
“Aveline Jacob got her second nine in a row taking third place on the podium and Kenzi got her personal best score with a 7.8 on the floor today which was so exciting.
“Kenzi and Aveline have both been working extremely hard on the form and it was great to see it show off. Sammy Knight took fourth place on the podium and opened her floor routine with a layout one and a half which she got a big deduction on her form for, but we’re excited that she threw it and she will work to clean it up.”
Knight posted a 34.200 all around score. Fessler took tenth (30.850). Jacob was 12 (30.350). Dehnert was 15th (26.725).
Watertown hosts the annual JV and varsity Watertown Goslings Invitational on Saturday. Competition starts at 10 a.m.
Team scores: Waukesha West/South 131.675, Oak Creek/Whitnall 129.325, Watertown 128, Waupun 127.900, Stevens Point 121.750, Sheboygan 118.900, Oconomowoc 114.625
