Maranatha Baptist University's men's soccer team wasted no time in scoring goals on Friday, and after a hat-trick from Aaron Jones and a long scoresheet, the Sabercats handed Trinity Bible College an 8-0 defeat in NCCAA North Region play.

The Sabercats scored just 10 seconds into the game and are now 2-0 in the North Region, adding an 8-0 win to their 3-0 defeat of Moody Bible a couple of weeks ago.

