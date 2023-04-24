Eliott Roethle
Buy Now

Watertown junior Eliott Roethle pitches during a recent game against Baraboo. Roethle threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts in Watertown’s 10-0 win over Beaver Dam in the first game of a doubleheader at Washington Park on Saturday. The Goslings won the second game 6-5.

 Kevin Wilson

The weather was far from perfect on Saturday morning, but Eliott Roethle certainly was.

The junior pitcher threw five perfect innings in arctic conditions with 12 strikeouts in Watertown’s 10-0 victory over Beaver Dam in the first game, and the Goslings completed a Badger East sweep of the Golden Beavers with a 6-5 win in the second game at Washington Park.

Load comments