Watertown junior Eliott Roethle pitches during a recent game against Baraboo. Roethle threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts in Watertown’s 10-0 win over Beaver Dam in the first game of a doubleheader at Washington Park on Saturday. The Goslings won the second game 6-5.
The weather was far from perfect on Saturday morning, but Eliott Roethle certainly was.
The junior pitcher threw five perfect innings in arctic conditions with 12 strikeouts in Watertown’s 10-0 victory over Beaver Dam in the first game, and the Goslings completed a Badger East sweep of the Golden Beavers with a 6-5 win in the second game at Washington Park.
Watertown (7-3, 5-3 in conference) built an early 3-0 lead in the first game and put the game away with a seven-run rally in the fifth.
Cameron Kranz had three of Watertown’s 11 hits and drove in three runs.
Cal Hurtgen ended the game on the run-rule with a two-run triple to left in the fifth.
“Yesterday’s game (a 5-1 win over Waunakee) gave us momentum, and we used it,” Roethle said. “I was in a rhythm and they couldn’t touch me.”
Beaver Dam (5-5, 3-4) made six errors in the first game, and committed four more in the second game, which proved just as costly.
Kranz picked up where he left off in the first game with an RBI single in the top of the first inning, then scored when Caleb Hinkes reached on an error to put the Goslings up 2-0.
The Golden Beavers responded with three runs off Watertown starter Jake Hurtgen in the bottom of the first, but the Goslings regained the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Jayden Ninmann led off with a walk and Jake Hurtgen was hit by a pitch. Ninmann scored to tie the game when Hinkes reached on an error for the second time. Ralph Haumschild bunted and reached on an error to score Hurtgen. Hinkes would score on a passed ball and Ethan Johnson capped the rally with an RBI double to center.
The rally gave Hurtgen the decision. He went four innings and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and seven walks.
Owin Walsh came on in middle relief and pitched into the seventh. He allowed two runs on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.
Beaver Dam chased him when the leadoff batter got on by an error. Michael Tarr came on in relief and got the first batter he faced to pop out on the infield.
After giving up a one-out single, Tarr struck out the next batter. BD made it a one-run game on a base hit to center, but the Goslings ended the game on the base paths when Jake Hurtgen’s throw from center field to Roethle cut down the runner advancing from second.
“I thought the kids came ready to play today and didn’t let the elements change their game and approach to competing,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
“Elliot was really good in the first game and we were clean behind him. We executed well offensively in both games and got a lot from the entire line up. Everyone on team contributed to getting two wins.”
