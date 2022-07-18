HELENVILLE — Robby Proehl and Benjamin Lambert each drove in five runs for the Neosho Rockets in a 19-3 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.
The Rockets plated 19 runs on 19 hits with 19 RBIs. Proehl, Lambert and starter Shane Murphy each had three hits. Proehl and Lambert both homered in the victory. Chase Schroeder hit two doubles.
Casey Palm had two hits to lead Helenville (2-10).
On Saturday, Brad Wittnebel tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in Neosho’s 12-0 victory over the Ashippun Mudcats at Village Park. The only other Mudcat to reach base did so on an error. Zach Lauersdorf and Matt Sutter each had three hits while Murphy drove in four runs.
Neosho improved to 10-3 on the season.
NEOSHO 10, HELENVILLE 3
Neosho 321 003 00(10) — 19 19 1
Helenville 000 210 000 — 3 7 2
WP: Murphy
LP: Schoonover
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 6-2-2-2, Wendt 4-1-1-1, Schroeder 2-2-2-1, Proehl 5-3-3-5, Lambert 5-3-3-5, Johnson 6-0-1-1, Murphy 6-2-3-1, Sprtel 2-2-0-0, Archambeau 2-1-1-0, Sutter 4-1-2-1, Schramm 2-2-1-2, Sutter 1-0-0-0 Totals 45-19-19-19
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kopplin 5-0-1-1, O’Brien 4-0-1-0, J. Comfort 5-0-1-0, Heard 3-0-0-0, Springer 1-0-0-0, Schoonover 1-2-0-0, Frentzel 1-0-0-0, Draeger 2-1-1-0, Palm 4-0-2-1, D. Comfort 3-0-0-1, Ernest 3-0-1-0 Totals 32-3-7-3
2B — N (Lambert, Proehl, Schroeder 2), H (Palm, Comfort)
HR — N (Lambert, Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Murphy (N) 4 in 5, Lambert (N) 3 in 4, Schoonover (H) 7 in 5, J. Comfort (H) 3 in 1, Drew (H) 5 in 2.3, D. Comfort (H) 4 in .2. R: Murphy (N) 3, Lambert (N) 0, Schoonoever (H) 6, J. Comfort (H) 3, Drew (H) 6, D. Comfort (H) 4. SO: Murphy (N) 3, Lambert (N) 7, Schoonover (H) 5, J. Comfort (H) 0, Drew (H) 1, D. Comfort (H) 0. BB: Murphy (N) 7, Lambert (N) 1, Schoonoever (H) 8, J. Comfort (H) 2, Drew (H) 1, D. Comfort (H) 1
NEOSHO 12, ASHIPPUN 0
Neosho 172 020 0 — 12 13 1
Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
WP: Wittnebel
LP: Schlosser
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 4-1-1-0, Lauersdorf 5-2-3-1, Lambert 3-3-2-1, Johnson 3-2-2-1, Murphy 3-1-1-4, Wendt 1-1-0-1, Sprtel 3-0-1-1, Rosine 2-0-0-0, Sutter 4-1-3-1, Schramm 4-1-0-0 Totals 32-12-13-11
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schilling 3-0-0-0, Pierson 3-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-0-0, T. Ryan 2-0-0-0, Bourdo 3-0-0-0, Gross 1-0-0-0, Kraemer 1-0-0-0, Gilleran 2-0-0-0, Essman 2-0-0-0, Ryan 1-0-0-0, Herro 1-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-0-0
2B – N (Lambert, Sutter, Johnson)
Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 0 in 7, Schlosser (A) 7 in 2, Gross (A) 2 in 2, Kraemer (A) 4 in 3. R: Wittnebel (A) 0, Schlosser (A) 8, Gross (A) 2, Kraemer (A) 2. SO: Wittnebel (N) 14, Schlosser (A) 0, Gross (A) 1, Kraemer (A) 1. BB: Wittnebel (N) 1, Schlosser (A) 3, Gross (A) 1, Kraemer (A) 2
