CLYMAN — Hunter Olson had two hits and drove in four runs as the Clyman Canners crushed the Neosho Rockets 18-2 at Stueber Field on Sunday.

The Canners committed six errors but more than made up for it by cranking out 19 hits. Brock Vredeveld and Will Iloncaie each had three hits out of the top two spots in the batting order. Olson hit a three-run homer during an eight-run rally in the eighth.

