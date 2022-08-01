CLYMAN — Hunter Olson had two hits and drove in four runs as the Clyman Canners crushed the Neosho Rockets 18-2 at Stueber Field on Sunday.
The Canners committed six errors but more than made up for it by cranking out 19 hits. Brock Vredeveld and Will Iloncaie each had three hits out of the top two spots in the batting order. Olson hit a three-run homer during an eight-run rally in the eighth.
Brock Vredeveld earned the decision for the Canners. Nick Archambeau took the loss for the Rockets.
CLYMAN 18, NEOSHO 2
Neosho 100 000 1 — 2 5 1
Clyman 064 080 X — 18 19 6
WP: Vredeveld
LP: Archambeau
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 4-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 2-1-0-0, Rosine 1-0-1-0, Proehl 3-0-1-0, Johnson 4-0-1-0, Archambeau 4-0-1-1, D. Sutter 3-0-0-0, M. Sutter 3-0-0-0, Schramm 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 3-0-1-0 Totals 30-2-5-1
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vredeveld 5-3-3-2, Iloncaie 4-2-3-2, Olson 5-3-2-4, Wallace 4-1-2-2, Schuett 4-1-2-1, T. Schmitt 3-1-1-0, Martin 1-1-0-1, Rose 4-2-2-2, Kaul 2-2-2-2, Jakel 3-0-0-1, Walter 4-2-2-1 Totals 39-18-19-19
2B — C (Rose 2, T. Schmitt, Vredeveld, Kaul, Iloncaie)
HR — C (Olson)
Pitching — HO: Archambeau (N) 11 in 2, M. Sutter (N) 4 in 2, Gellar (N) 4 in 1, Lauersdorf (N) 0 in 1, Schauer (C) 2 in 2, Vredeveld (C) 3 in 5. R: Archambeau (N) 8, M. Sutter (N) 7, Gellar (N) 3, Lauersdorf (N) 0, Schauer (C) 1, Vredeveld (C) 1. SO: Archambeau (N) 0, M. Sutter (N) 2, Gellar (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 2, Schauer (C) 1, Vredeveld (C) 5. BB: Archambeau (N) 0, M. Sutter (N) 4, Gellar (N) 0, Lauersdorf (N) 0, Schauer (C) 1, Vredeveld (C) 1
Saturday’s result
NEOSHO 11, MILTON 4
NEOSHO — Austin Gellar hit a grand slam and threw two innings of scoreless relief for the Neosho Rockets in an 11-4 win over the Milton Crescents on Saturday at Village Park.
Neosho led 3-0 through three innings, with Nick Archambeau hitting an RBI single in the first and Robby Proehl hitting a two-run homer to left center in the third. The Rockets scored five in the fourth to break the game open, sparked by Gellar’s grand slam to left center. Gabe Wendt reached on a dropped third strike and scored on starting pitcher Bayne Johnson’s sacrifice fly to push Neosho’s lead to 8-0.
Gellar walked and scored on Johnson’s RBI single in the sixth. Archambeau capped the scoring for the Rockets with a two-run single in the eighth.
Johnson worked seven innings to earn the decision, allowing four runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Gellar gave up no hits and struck out one in relief.
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 2-4-1-4, Wendt 4-2-1-0, Proehl 4-2-1-2, Johnson 2-0-2-2, Archambeau 5-0-2-3, M. Sutter 4-1-0-0, D. Sutter 4-1-1-0, Schramm 4-0-0-0, Rosine 3-1-0-0 Totals 32-11-8-11
2B — M (Sam McCann, Jacobson, Schneider), N (Wendt)
HR — N (Proehl, Gellar)
Pitching — HO: Sean McCann (M) 5 in 4, Sam McCann (M) 3 in 4, Johnson (N) 6 in 7, Gellar (N) 0 in 2. R: Sean McCann (M) 8, Sam McCann (M) 3, Johnson (N) 4, Gellar (N) 0. SO: Sean McCann (M) 7, Sam McCann (M) 6, Johnson (N) 10, Gellar (N) 1. BB: Sean McCann (M) 3, Sam McCann (M) 4, Johnson (N) 2, Gellar (N) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.