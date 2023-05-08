NEOSHO - Zach Lauersdorf had three hits and three RBIs for the Neosho Rockets in an 18-1 win over the Farmington Flames in the Rock River League opener on Sunday.
The Rockets sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Austin Gellar threw three scoreless innings to earn the decision. William Zimmerman and Benjamin Lambert finished up in relief.
Lambert hit a solo home run to center in the sixth and finished with two RBIs. Robby Proehl had two hits and two RBIs.
Keegan Lamp hit a pair of doubles for Farmington.
Neosho hosts Johnson Creek next Sunday.
NEOSHO 18, FARMINGTON 1
Farmington 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Neosho (11)40 021 X - 18 16 1
WP: Gellar
LP: Danielson
Farmington (ab-r-h-rbi) - Buchta 3-0-0-0, F. Lamp 0-0-0-0, Marty 3-1-1-0, Danielson 3-0-0-0, Junker 3-0-0-0, Ayers 0-0-0-0, K. Lamp 3-0-2-0, Chesmore 3-0-1-0, Schmidt 3-0-0-0, Rausch 2-0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-1-4-0
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) - Gellar 3-2-1-2, Lauersdorf 5-2-3-3, Proehl 3-2-2-2, Sprtel 1-0-0-0, Lambert 4-3-2-2, Roseliep 5-1-2-1, Archambeau 2-1-1-1, Zimmerman 2-1-2-0, Sutter 2-1-0-1, Crabtree 1-1-1-0, Sutter 2-2-1-1, Karpelenia 2-0-1-1, Schramm 4-2-0-1 Totals 36-18-16-15
2B - F (K. Lamp 2), N (Proehl, Karpelenia, Gellar)
3B - N (Zimmerman)
HR - N (Lambert)
Pitching - HO: Danielson (F) 1 in 0.1, Buchta (F) 9 in 2.2, Thomas (F) 6 in 3, Gellar (N) 0 in 3, Zimmerman (N) 3 in 2, Lambert (N) 1 in 2. R: Danielson (F) 8, Buchta (F) 7, Thomas (F) 3, Gellar (N) 0, Zimmerman (N) 1, Lambert (N) 0. SO: Danielson (F) 0, Buchta (F) 3, Thomas (F) 3, Gellar (N) 3, Zimmerman (N) 3, Lambert (N) 6. BB: Danielson (F) 4, Buchta (F) 0, Thomas (F) 1, Gellar (N) 0, Zimmerman (N) 0, Lambert (N) 0
