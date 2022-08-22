Neosho pitcher Bradley Wittnebel allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over eight innings during a Rock River League playoff game against Kewaskum on Sunday at Village Park. Kewaskum won 3-1.
NEOSHO — Kewaskum scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Neosho 3-1 in a Rock River League playoff elimination game on Sunday at Village Park.
Neosho took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Austin Gellar and Robby Proehl successfully executed a delayed double steal. Kewaskum tied it with a run in the bottom of the frame, and that’s where things stayed until the A’s broke the tie in the eighth.
Bradley Wittnebel mixed his pitches well all game to keep the Rockets in it, allowing three earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over eight innings. Neosho was limited to four hits and struck out 15 times combined against Kewaskum starter Mitch Voit and reliever Andy Neu.
Earlier in the day, Neosho extended its season with a 7-3 win over Milton. The Crescents took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Saturday before a rain delay pushed the game into Sunday. Neosho scored seven runs in the fourth. Zach Lauersdorf hit a two-run single during the rally. Austin Gellar, Robby Proehl, Shane Murphy, Nick Archambeau and Matt Sutter also drove in runs for the Rockets.
Murphy pitched the final six innings on Sunday and earned the decision in relief, allowing no runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
KEWASKUM 3, NEOSHO 1
Neosho 100 000 000 — 1 4 1
Kewaskum 100 000 02X — 3 6 0
W: Neu
L: Wittnebel
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 3-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 3-0-0-0, Proehl 4-0-2-0, B. Johnson 4-0-1-0, Murphy 4-0-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 3-0-0-0, D. Sutter 3-0-1-0, M. Sutter 3-0-0-0, Wittnebel 0-0-0-0 Totals 30-1-4-0
Kewaskum (ab-r-h-rbi) — Sawyer 3-2-1-1, Voit 4-0-1-0, Steldt 4-0-3-1, Chesak 4-0-0-0, Menzel 3-0-0-0, Aiello 3-0-0-0, Rosenthal 3-0-0-0, Hall 3-0-0-0, Young 3-1-1-0, Neu 0-0-0-0 Totals 30-3-6-2
2B — K (Sawyer)
Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 6 in 8, Voit (K) 3 in 6, Neu (K) 1 in 3. R: Wittnebel (N) 3, Voit (K) 1, Neu (K) 0. SO: Wittnebel (N) 7, Voit (K) 7, Neu (K) 8. BB: Wittnebel (N) 1, Voit (K) 1, Neu (K) 0
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 3-1-1-1, Lauersdorf 3-1-1-2, Proehl 5-0-1-1, Johnson 3-1-1-0, Lambert 1-0-1-0, Karpelenia 2-1-1-0, Murphy 4-1-1-1, Archambeau 4-1-2-1, D. Sutter 4-0-0-0, M. Sutter 3-1-1-1, Steger 1-0-1-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0 Totals 33-7-11-7
2B — N (Gellar, Lauersdorf, Proehl, Murphy)
Pitching — HO: Schneider (M) 10 in 3.2, Dean (M) 1 in 4.1, Johnson (N) 5 in 3, Murphy (N) 2 in 6. R: Schneider (M) 7, Dean (M) 0, Johnson (N) 3, Murphy (N) 0. SO: Schneider (N) 5, Dean (N) 3, Johnson (N) 2, Murphy (N) 10. BB: Schneider (M) 2, Dean (M) 3, Johnson (N) 1, Murphy (N) 5
