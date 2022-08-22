NEOSHO — Kewaskum scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Neosho 3-1 in a Rock River League playoff elimination game on Sunday at Village Park.

Neosho took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Austin Gellar and Robby Proehl successfully executed a delayed double steal. Kewaskum tied it with a run in the bottom of the frame, and that’s where things stayed until the A’s broke the tie in the eighth.

