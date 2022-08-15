NEOSHO — A two-run rally in the eighth inning sent the Neosho Rockets to a 3-1 victory over the Rubicon Red Sox in a Rock River League playoff game on Sunday at Village Park.
Rubicon scored its only run in the top of the first inning. KJ Bense drew a one-out walk, Sid Lehman singled, both advanced on a wild pitch and Bense scored on Nick Vogel’s fielder’s choice.
Neosho tied the game in the sixth.
Robby Proehl, who drew three walks and scored two runs on the day, led off with a base on balls and Bayne Johnson sacrificed him over. Benjamin Lambert greeted reliever Brock Berg with a game-tying RBI single.
The Rockets loaded the bases in the eighth to chase Berg. Zach Lauersdorf hit a leadoff double to left, Proehl drew a walk and Bayne Johnson was hit by a pitch. Lauersdorf scored on a wild pitch. Lambert was intentionally walked to reload the bases and with two outs, Nick Archambeau drove in an insurance run with a walk.
Bayne Johnson started for the Rockets and allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Daelen Johnson earned the win in relief, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks over two innings. Lambert earned the save, retiring the side in order in the ninth including a pair of strikeouts looking.
Neosho hosts Oakfield, which knocked out Hustisford 13-3, in an elimination game on Saturday.
Sunday’s result
NEOSHO 3, RUBICON 1
Rubicon 100 000 000 — 1 X X
Neosho 000 001 02X — 3 X X
WP: D. Johnson
LP: Berg
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weiss 4-0-0-0, Bense 3-1-1-0, Lehman 3-0-3-0, Vogel 4-0-0-1, Birken 3-0-1-0, Koplitz 3-0-0-0, Zaskowski 3-0-0-0, Learman 4-0-1-0, Sheehan 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-1-6-1
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 4-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 4-1-2-0, Proehl 1-2-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Lambert 3-0-3-1, Murphy 3-0-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-0-1, Steger 4-0-0-0, Schramm 2-0-0-0, Sutter 2-0-0-0 Totals 28-3-5-2
2B — R (Bense, Lehman), N (Lauersdorf, Lambert)
Saturday’s result
MILTON 6, NEOSHO 1
NEOSHO — Milton took advantage of four Neosho errors in a 6-1 victory to open the Rock River League playoffs on Saturday at Village Park.
Neosho scored its lone run in the first inning. Bayne Johnson led off with a base hit and later scored on an error.
Carter Schneider hit a solo home run for the Cresents in the sixth. Milton finished the game with six hits off Neosho pitcher Brad Wittnebel, who went the distance and struck out eight in defeat.
MILTON 6, NEOSHO 1
Milton 210 001 002 — 6 6 3
Neosho 100 000 000 — 1 3 4
WP: Sean McCann
LP: Wittnebel
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schneider 3-2-1-1, Dean 3-2-2-0, Josh Shere 3-1-1-0, Sam McCann 4-0-1-0, Jacobsen 5-0-1-2, Udelhofen 3-0-0-0, O’Leary 3-0-0-1, Nelson 5-0-0-0, Sagatis 3-1-0-0 Totals 32-6-6-4
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Johnson 4-2-1-0, Lauersdorf 4-0-1-0, Proehl 4-0-0-0, Lambert 4-0-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-1-0, Kerpelenik 3-0-0-0, Sprtel 0-0-0-0, Sutter 2-0-0-0, D. Johnson 2-0-0-0, Stger 2-0-0-0, Schramm 3-0-0-0 Totals 28-1-3-0
HR — M (Schneider)
Thursday’s result
RUBICON 19, LEBANON 6
LEBANON — The Lebanon Whitetails ended their season with a 19-6 loss to Rubicon in a Rock River League play-in game on Thursday at Legends Field.
Lebanon pounced on Rubicon starter Garrett Redner for five runs (four earned) on six hits in the first inning, but the Red Sox answered with eight runs in the second inning and pulled away from there.
Brock Berg and Tim Kohls combined for 21 strikeouts in relief. Berg earned the decision with 4 2/3 innings of work.
Cullen Weiss and Kamron Koplitz drove in four runs each for the Red Sox.
Tyler Doyle drove in two runs and Hunter Herpel had three hits for Lebanon.
RUBICON 19, LEBANON 6
Rubicon 080 160 040 — 19 13 X
Lebanon 500 010 000 — 6 11 X
WP: Berg
LP: Tisdale
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weiss 7-2-2-4, Banse 5-3-2-0, Lehman 6-2-1-1, Vogel 3-5-1-0 Birkel 5-2-2-3, Koplitz 6-1-2-4, Zaskowski 5-1-0-0, Learman 4-1-1-1, Birkel 0-0-0-0, Sheehan 3-2-2-1, Berg 0-0-0-0 Totals 44-19-13-14
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 5-1-1-0, N. Zubke 3-1-1-0, Herpel 5-1-3-1, Doyle 5-1-1-2, Soto 4-2-2-1, Hoefler 0-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 4-0-1-1-, Immel 2-0-1-0, Streich 2-0-0-0, Tietz 1-0-0-0, Richart 3-0-0-0, Hackbarth 0-0-0-0, A. Zubke 3-0-1-0, Budewitz 1-0-0-0 Totals 38-6-11-5
2B — R (Weiss, Koplitz, Sheehan 2), L (Doyle, Soto)
HR — R (Weiss)
Pitching — HO: Redner (R) 6 in 0.1, Berg (R) 4 in 4.2, Kohls (R) 1 in 4, Tisdale (L) 5 in 1.2, Streich (L) 5 in 4, Immel (L) 3 in 2.1, Herpel (L) 0 in 1. R: Redner (R) 5, Berg (R) 1, Kohls (R) 0, Tisdale (L) 8, Streich (L) 4, Immel (L) 7, Herpel (L) 0. SO: Redner (R) 0, Berg (R) 10, Kohls (R) 11, Tisdale (L) 3, Streich (L) 5, Immel (L) 6, Herpel (L) 2. BB: Redner (R) 0, Berg (R) 2, Kohls (R) 4, Tisdale (L) 4, Streich (L) 2, Immel (L) 4, Herpel (L) 1
Tuesday’s result
NEOSHO 10,
LEBANON 0
NEOSHO — Daelen Johnson tossed a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk in Neosho’s 10-0 win over Lebanon in the regular season finale on Tuesday.
Gabe Wendt had two hits and two RBIs for Neosho. Zach Lauersdorf and Benjamin Lambert also had two hits for the Rockets.
Tuesday’s result
NEOSHO 10, LEBANON 0
Lebanon 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
Neosho 500 010 4 — 10 11 0
WP: D. Johnson
LP: A. Zubke
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 2-0-0-0, N. Zubke 3-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 3-0-0-0, Herpel 3-0-1-0, Soto 3-0-0-0, A. Zubke 2-0-0-0, Budewitz 2-0-0-0, Hoefler 1-0-0-0, Hackbarth 1-0-0-0, Tietz 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-1-0
Neosho (ab-h-r-rbi) — Gellar 5-0-1-1, Lauersdorf 5-2-2-1, Lambert 4-1-2-1, B. Johnson 4-2-1-0, Murphy 3-1-1-1, Wendt 3-1-2-2, Steinmates 0-1-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-0-0, Schramm 1-1-1-0, Steger 1-0-0-0, Schroeder 4-1-1-1, D. Johnson 0-0-0-0 Totals 33-10-11-7
2B — N (Wendt, Lambert)
Pitching — HO: A. Zubke (L) 7 in 5, Herpel (L) 0 in 1, Budewitz (L) 4 in 0.2, D. Johnson (N) 1 in 7. R: A. Zubke (L) 6, Herpel (L) 0, Budewitz (L) 4, D. Johnson (N) 0. SO: A. Zubke (L) 2, Herpel (L) 0, Budewitz (L) 0, D. Johnson (N) 10. BB: A. Zubke (L) 2, Herpel (L) 0, Budewitz (L) 1, D. Johnson (N) 1
