NEOSHO — A two-run rally in the eighth inning sent the Neosho Rockets to a 3-1 victory over the Rubicon Red Sox in a Rock River League playoff game on Sunday at Village Park.

Rubicon scored its only run in the top of the first inning. KJ Bense drew a one-out walk, Sid Lehman singled, both advanced on a wild pitch and Bense scored on Nick Vogel’s fielder’s choice.

Load comments