JOHNSON CREEK — Bayne Johnson doubled in the go-ahead run in the ninth, sending Lebanon past host Johnson Creek 4-3 in a Rock River League game at Firemen’s Park on Sunday.
Zach Lauersdorf singled with one away in the Rockets ninth, moving up to third on a base knock by Robby Proehl, who was 4-for-4. Lauersdorf scored from third on Johnson’s third hit of the game, a double to right.
Neosho reliever Austin Gellar worked around a no-out error in the ninth, inducing a pair of fielder’s choices and a ground out to end it. Gellar earned the victory, tossing four shutout innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts, no walks.
Johnson started for the Rockets, surrendering three unearned runs on six hits with five strikeouts, no walks in five frames.
Pioneers starter Bow Hartwig went the distance, permitting four earned on 12 hits with nine strikeouts, two walks in the loss.
Neosho leadoff man Austin Gellar singled and scored in the first. Jacob Oestreicher doubled home a pair in the Johnson Creek second. Proehl’s RBI single in the third knotted the score at 2.
Alan Mares drove in a run with a single in the Johnson Creek fifth. Neosho tied it at 3 in the sixth when Proehl singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by John Sprtel.
NEOSHO 4, JOHNSON CREEK 3
Neosho 101 001 001 — 4 12 4
Johnson Creek 020 010 000 — 3 9 3
WP: Gellar
LP: Hartwig
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 3-1-1-0, Z. Lauersdorf 5-1-2-0, Proehl 4-1-4-1, Johnson 5-0-3-2, Wendt 5-0-1-0, Sprtel 4-0-0-1, Schroeder 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 4-0-0-0, D. Sutter 3-1-1-0, M. Sutter 1-0-0-0. Totals 37-4-12-4.
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Moon 5-1-2-0, Hartwig 5-0-1-0, Mares 5-0-2-1, Donaldson 4-0-1-0, Frey 3-0-0-0, R. Lauersdorf 1-0-0-0, H. Olszewski 4-1-0-0, Braunschweig 4-1-1-0, D. Olszewski 4-0-1-0, Oestreicher 4-0-1-2. Totals 39-3-9-3.
2B — N (Johnson), JC (Hartwig, Oestreicher).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Neosho: Johnson 5-6-3-0-0-5, Gellar W; 4-3-0-0-0-5; Johnson Creek: Hartwig L; 9-12-4-4-2-9.
