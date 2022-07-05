HUSTISFORD — Griffin Lietzau and Tanner Galeazzi combined for seven hits as Hustisford routed Cedarburg 12-2 at Village Park in a Rock River League game Friday.

Lietzau went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Galeazzi added three hits, scoring twice and driving in a pair for the Astros.

Husty starter Austin Massey worked all seven innings, allowing an earned run on seven hits with five strikeouts in the victory.

The Astros scored twice in the first, pushed ahead 6-1 in the third before adding five scores in the seventh to enact the 10-run rule.

Hustisford’s Aaron Roeseler added two hits while Casey Simon drove in three runs and Alex Burkel had two RBIs.

Cedarburg’s Ayden Spykstra walked six and allowed five earned on nine hits in six frames to take the loss.

HUSTISFORD 12, CEDARBURG 2 (7)

Cedarburg 000 101 0 — 2 6 3

Hustisford 201 310 5 — 12 11 3

WP: Massey

LP: Spykstra

Cedarburg (ab-r-h-rbi) — De Stefani 4-0-1-0, Bork 3-0-0-0, Piel 2-1-1-0, Bretsch 3-1-2-1, Boehnlein 3-0-1-0, Tomashek 3-0-0-0, Ehler 3-0-0-0, O’Connell 3-0-1-0, Kadrich 3-0-0-0, Spykstra 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-6-1.

Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 5-1-2-0, Michalak 3-2-0-0, Lietzau 4-3-4-2, Galeazzi 4-2-3-2, Sabin 1-1-0-1, Simon 1-1-0-3, Burkel 3-0-0-2, S. Roeseler 3-1-1-1, Hennen 1-1-1-0, Boettcher 1-0-0-1, Massey 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-12-11-12.

2B — C (De Stefanis, Bretsch); H (A. Roeseler, Galeazzi)

HR — C (Bretsch).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Cedarburg: Spykstra 6-9-7-5-6-0, Ehler 0.2-2-5-5-5-1; Hustisford: Massey 7-6-2-1-1-5.

