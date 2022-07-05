CLYMAN -- Ayden Schauer had three hits and Jeff Zielke tossed seven effective innings as Clyman knocked off Lebanon 9-1 at Fireman's Park on Sunday.
The Canners scored twice in the second inning, adding four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull ahead 7-0.
Zielke, who earned the win, allowed an earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts, no walks. Cameron Schuett pitched two scoreless to finish it off.
Schauer doubled twice, driving in a pair and scoring twice. Schuett also doubled on two occasions, driving in a pair while scoring a run. Brett Jackel had a two-hit game while Clint Rose scored three runs.
Lebanon starter Dylan Immel took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. The Whitetails' Noah Zubke hit a solo shot in seventh for the team's only run.
CLYMAN 9, LEBANON 1
Lebanon 000 000 100 -- 1 7 1
Clyman 020 410 020 -- 9 11 1
WP: Zielke
LP: D. Immel
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) -- K. Immel 2-0-0-0, Budewitz 3-0-1-0, Demetropoulos 4-0-1-0, Herpel 4-0-0-0, Doyle 4-0-1-0, N. Zubke 4-1-1-1, D. Immel 4-0-1-0, A. Zubke 4-0-1-0, Tietz 2-0-0-0, Hackbarth 2-0-1-0, Richart 2-0-0-0. Totals 35-1-7-1.
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) -- B. Schuett 2-1-1-1, Kohn 2-0-1-1, T. Schmitt 3-0-0-1, C. Schuett 4-1-2-2, N. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, DeForest 4-0-0-0, Rose 2-3-1-0, Schauer 5-2-3-2, Jakel 5-1-2-1, Walter 3-1-1-1, Zielke 0-0-0-0. Totals 34-9-11-9.
2B -- L (Budewitz, Demetropoulos, Doyle); C (C. Schuett 2, Rose, Schauer 2).
HR -- L (N. Zubke)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- Lebanon: D. Immel 3.1-6-6-5-5-4, Doyle 0.2-0-0-0-0-0, Budewitz 3-3-2-2-3-0, K. Immel 1-2-1-1-3-1; Clyman: Zielke 7-6-1-1-0-7, C. Schuett 2-1-0-0-0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.