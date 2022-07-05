CLYMAN -- Ayden Schauer had three hits and Jeff Zielke tossed seven effective innings as Clyman knocked off Lebanon 9-1 at Fireman's Park on Sunday.

The Canners scored twice in the second inning, adding four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull ahead 7-0. 

Zielke, who earned the win, allowed an earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts, no walks. Cameron Schuett pitched two scoreless to finish it off.

Schauer doubled twice, driving in a pair and scoring twice. Schuett also doubled on two occasions, driving in a pair while scoring a run. Brett Jackel had a two-hit game while Clint Rose scored three runs.

Lebanon starter Dylan Immel took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. The Whitetails' Noah Zubke hit a solo shot in seventh for the team's only run.

CLYMAN 9, LEBANON 1

Lebanon 000 000 100 -- 1 7 1

Clyman 020 410 020 -- 9 11 1

WP: Zielke

LP: D. Immel

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) -- K. Immel 2-0-0-0, Budewitz 3-0-1-0, Demetropoulos 4-0-1-0, Herpel 4-0-0-0, Doyle 4-0-1-0, N. Zubke 4-1-1-1, D. Immel 4-0-1-0, A. Zubke 4-0-1-0, Tietz 2-0-0-0, Hackbarth 2-0-1-0, Richart 2-0-0-0. Totals 35-1-7-1.

Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) -- B. Schuett 2-1-1-1, Kohn 2-0-1-1, T. Schmitt 3-0-0-1, C. Schuett 4-1-2-2, N. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, DeForest 4-0-0-0, Rose 2-3-1-0, Schauer 5-2-3-2, Jakel 5-1-2-1, Walter 3-1-1-1, Zielke 0-0-0-0. Totals 34-9-11-9.

2B -- L (Budewitz, Demetropoulos, Doyle); C (C. Schuett 2, Rose, Schauer 2).

HR -- L (N. Zubke)

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- Lebanon: D. Immel 3.1-6-6-5-5-4, Doyle 0.2-0-0-0-0-0, Budewitz 3-3-2-2-3-0, K. Immel 1-2-1-1-3-1; Clyman: Zielke 7-6-1-1-0-7, C. Schuett 2-1-0-0-0-1.

