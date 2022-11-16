Rio outlasts Waterloo in season opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 16, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIO—Senior guard/forward Emily Loging led all scorers with 29 points in Rio’s 51-46 non conference win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.Tess Blundell and Brenna Huebner each had 13 points for Waterloo.“Tough loss tonight,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We played without starting point guard Ava Jaehnke (due to illness).”Waterloo hosts Markesan on Friday.RIO 51, WATERLOO 46Waterloo 22 24—46Rio 26 25—51Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—M. Webster 2 0-2 4, K. Webster 1 22 4, Asik 3 0-0 6, Blundell 4 2-2 13, Huebner 6 0-1 13, Albrecht 2 1-2 5, Baumann 0 1-2 1 Totals 18 6-11 46Rio (fg ft-fta tp)—Sampson 0 0-1 0, Stone 0 0-1 0, Cook 1 0-0 2, Loging 10 7-9 29, Marble 3 0-0 6, Freeman 4 0-0 10, Desjarlais 1 2-2 4 Totals 19 9-11 51Three-point goals—W (Blundell 3, Huebner), R (Loging, Freeman)Total fouls—W 20, R 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-10
