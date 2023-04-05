REEDSBURG — Watertown’s baseball team lost to Reedsburg 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday.
Jayden Ninmann had two hits and Caleb Hinkes drove in two runs for Watertown (1-1). Jake Hurtgen had the other RBI and took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks over two innings.
“We did not come ready to play tonight in some tough conditions,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “It is early and we made some mistakes and (they) kind of got on us a little bit early. We get to come back and play (in two days).”
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie at the high school diamond on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
REEDSBURG 14, WATERTOWN 4
Watertown 001 012 X — 4 5 3
Reedsburg 323 015 X — 14 10 0
WP: Edwards
LP: J. Hurtgen
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 2-0-0-0, Haumschild 2-0-0-0, Hinkes 3-0-1-2, Vana 3-0-0-0, Schauer 3-0-1-0, Ninmann 3-1-2-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Walter 0-1-0-0, Fendt 2-0-0-0, Walsh 1-0-0-0, J. Hurtgen 1-2-1-1 Totals 22-4-5-3
Reedsburg (ab-r-h-rbi) — Southworth 2-3-1-1, W. Alonso 4-4-1-1, E. Alonso 2-3-1-2, Honer 4-0-1-1, Harms 4-0-4-6, Othmer 2-1-1-2, Molitor 4-0-0-0, Sukup 2-1-0-0, Perea 3-2-1-0 Totals 27-14-10-13
Pitching — HO: J. Hurtgen (W) 5 in 2, Walsh (W) 3 in 3, Fendt (W) 2 in 0.2, Edwards (R) 3 in 4, Othmer (R) 2 in2. R: J. Hurtgen (W) 5, Walsh (W) 4, Fendt (W) 5, Edwards (R) 2, Othmer (R) 2. SO: J. Hurtgen (W) 2, Walsh (W) 1, Fendt (W) 0, Edwards (R) 7, Othmer (R) 2. BB: J. Hurtgen (W) 4, Walsh (W) 2, Fendt (W) 5, Edwards (R) 4, Othmer (R) 2
