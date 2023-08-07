RUBICON — Cullen Weiss hit a three-run homer and Kyle Sagan and Sid Lehman each had three hits to lead the Rubicon Red Sox to an 8-4 Rock River League victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Saturday.

The Red Sox, who will take the No. 1 seed into the Southern Division playoffs with a 13-2 record, used nine different pitchers in this playoff tune-up who combined for 19 strikeouts.

  
