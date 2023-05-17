MILTON — Watertown’s baseball team squandered an early 6-0 lead and lost to Milton 7-6 in a Badger East game on Tuesday.
Watertown (13-9, 9-5 in conference) scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the second to build a huge advantage early on. Ethan Johnson hit a two-run single in the first.
Milton (9-13, 7-7) tied the game with six runs in the sixth. Broden Jackson capped the six-run rally for the Red Hawks with a three-run homer to left.
In the seventh, Milton pushed the winning run across with a shallow single to right with two outs.
Eliot Roethle started and threw 4 1/3 innings. Michael Tarr took the loss in relief.
Johnson and Landon Fendt each had two hits for the Goslings.
“We were able to build a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and then could not find a way to put the game away,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Milton made some plays when they needed to and doubled us off a couple times to eliminate some of our other threats to score during the course of the game. We have to find a way to bounce back. We still have a lot to play for the rest of the way.”
Watertown travels to play Slinger next Tuesday.
MILTON 7, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown 420 000 0 — 6 7 0
Milton 000 060 1 — 7 10 2
WP: Sykora
LP: Tarr
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 3-2-1-0, Ninmann 1-1-1-0, J. Hurtgen 1-0-0-1, Kranz 2-1-0-1, Tarr 3-1-1-0, Hinkes 3-0-0-1, Johnson 4-0-2-2, Fendt 3-0-2-0, Haumschild 3-1-0-0 Totals 23-6-7-5
