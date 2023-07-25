LEBANON — Payton Heard had three hits including a solo homer for the Helenville Rebels in an 8-4 Rock River League victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Sunday at Legends Field.

Helenville led 3-2 through four innings, then scored four runs in the fifth to take control. Kyle Kopplin also had three hits for the Rebels. Johan Marquez drove in two runs.

  
Load comments