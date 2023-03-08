Two men who have been synonymous with broadcasting Watertown sporting events for decades finally got their due.
Reverend Ray Bezanson, known affectionately as Rev Ray, and John David, who have served as announcers for numerous Goslings in various events, were recognized for their service in a ceremony inside Landsverk Stadium in front of the home side bleachers on Tuesday afternoon.
Roughly 40 community members consisting of family, friends, former and current WHS coaches, and current school officials were on hand for the unveiling of a Media Corner in the west corner of the press box. It’s the area where the TV station broadcasts from and also includes the play by play broadcast.
“Thanks for coming,” Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp said. “We’re here to celebrate two legends in our community, Rev Ray and John David. They’ve been such a big part of the community as a whole. We wanted to celebrate (their contributions), especially with our athletic department. For many years, for us, whether it was TV or radio, whatever sport possible, soccer, football and anything else, they are mainstays.
“The idea is to recognize Rev Ray and John and their families, but also let them see the pouring out of support on a cold evening.
“Everyone knows the commitment Rev Ray has for the community, with his work with Marquardt and everywhere else. We are recognizing many decades of being outside, being here for a number of sports, inside with basketball or outside with soccer or football or anything else. Throughout the years, he has been a mainstay.
“Whenever you walk up into that press box, you would always see him, no matter what the temperature was, he had a shirt and tie on. It’s a calling card type thing. The soccer program one time made Rev Ray feel good and honored a couple years ago. When good people do good things, sometimes they are not noticed or taken for granted with the time and commitment they did over the years doing so many things.
It’s two of the most humble individuals who never seek recognition. I think about Rev Ray lugging equipment, traipsing up the bleachers a number of times, whether it’s in August and it’s really hot our October and November, mother nature has other ideas.
“John’s in the same boat as Rev Ray, being in the community, there’s a spot up in the press box where he sits next to Rae Ann (Wegner) and helps with spotting during the games. Part of it is to stay warm, other times it’s a chance to stay involved, and that’s just as exciting.
“John’s accolades and humbleness goes without saying, we wanted to have a small little piece of recognition that’s going to stay. This will be our media corner. The corner part of our press box. There’s a sign with the branding piece. It’s something that will go on and continue. It’s special for each of them, but it’s special for their spouses and families and generations, to have a feeling of honor and recognition, of people just taking the time to acknowledge it.
“That’s not always the case. Throughout the whole community, there has been an outpouring of support for a variety of things for both of these gentlemen, for everything from the city to athletics to the school district to the community, various things they’ve been involved with, whether it was serving food or other things. It’s all positive and it’s all successful.
Bezanson expressed gratitude for the honor, with a touch of humor.
“It’s dangerous to give a pastor a microphone,” Bezanson said.
“It’s been a real labor of love. When we started, we were not in a beautiful place like this. We were out on Hwy. A at Grinwald Park. I remember Gary with (the local cable company). He’d have the camera and I’d have a mike and we’d try to hold on to a program. That was some 33 years ago. I just thank the Lord that I am still able to do it.
“I really appreciate the support we get from the fans. I know with cable now, with live streaming, a lot more people are able to watch their grandkids. I am just glad that I can do that and give back to the community I live in. Thanks for John David and his support over the years and being there. It’s been a good run. Thank you all (but especially) my wife for allowing me to do this.”
WHS principal Josh Kerr spoke next.
“I just want to say thank you on behalf of our school and our community,” Kerr said. “I know nobody who comes to Friday night football games without seeing you there. The crowd we have today and the huge outpouring is a testament to these two great guys.”
Longtime soccer coach Sam Galaviz saluted both honorees.
“I think I’ve known (Ray) for 40 some years,” Galaviz said. “I remember you when you were my keeper in the adult league. One day, it was so cold, and then all of sudden you disappeared. You went to the hospital and my wife was working and you came in and my wife said ‘Ray, what happened? Where are the fingers?’ Ray, I can pick them up!
“You are well known, and I’ve been waiting for this. Maybe somebody should recognize Ray, not only what you do for us with your beautiful prayers.
“John, you’ve been with us for an event that I do every year many times. You were always so excited to be there and do your speech. I wanted to thank you. I want you to think about all the things you have done for the city.”
Former Watertown football coach Dan Herbst thanked David, his longtime friend and former player, coaching colleague and tennis doubles partner, for the great memories.
“I’ve known John a long time,” Herbst said. “When I first came to town, I was a wild eyed coach with smoke coming out of both of my ears. I coached John the first year I was here. Fortunately, he was good enough to go to Indiana and play football there. He’s been part of our life, his family’s been a part of my life, he’s coached football for me. It’s just a great example of Watertown. I couldn’t be happier having him as a friend. Thanks, John, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”
Finally, it was David’s turn to speak. The former Watertown mayor who some affectionally called Mayor John stood tall during the 20-minute ceremony and offered some humorous and heartfelt sentiments of his own.
“Pastor, you forgot to mention how dangerous it is to give a microphone to a politician,” David said.
“I have known Pastor Ray for such a long time. He’s done such a great job, not only up there, but in this community, just a tremendous, tremendous individual. I have to applaud him for that.
“Coach Herbst, if it weren’t for him, I would not be standing here. I was at Indiana scratching my head, trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life. He called up and said, I got a coaching position. Can you teach? I said, U.S. History. I got an interview. I got the job. It’s really all downhill from there.
“I learned so much from Dan that is not funny. He’s such a tremendous individual. I’m not going to stay that he taught me how to cuss and swear but he might have had something to do with it.
“Looking right out in front of me here, a guy I learned so much from my broadcast partner, Barry Adams. He is a legend in my mind, I can tell you that. We had not only ups and downs in games, good and bad, but I think we had a good time at every game. We just had fun. It was just great to be there with him and do the games that we did. I enjoyed it so much and I appreciate this a lot.
“I’m just going to tell you, I want you to appreciate something that I think you all have, and that is your health. Because when it goes, it can go very fast. Thank you all very much. Dan, Gary, my entire family, who have always stood beside me. I very much appreciate it. Thank you.”
Bezanson and David were honored with pictures put up on the video scoreboard, and were given homemade plaques to take with them.
“Watertown is a special place that a lot of us have called home for a lot of years,” Koepp said. “Each of us are very proud to call both of these gentlemen our friends.”
