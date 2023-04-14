CAMPBELLSPORT — Freshman forward Addy Raue had a hat trick and two assists in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 6-0 Flyway Conference soccer win over Campbellsport on Thursday.
Junior midfielder Lydia VandeBerg opened the scoring at the six-minute mark on the first assist by Raue.
Raue scored the next two goals less than a minute apart on assists from junior Ally Feilbach and senior Madee Peplinski. Senior Alivia Beisbier capped the first half scoring off Raue’s second assist in the 30th minute.
In the second half, Peplinski scored an unassisted goal and Raue completed her hat trick on an assist from Beisbier.
HD United outshot Cambpellsport 26-1.
"The offense was in high gear tonight led by freshman forward Addy Raue with a hat trick and two assists,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Senior defender Alivia Beisbier got some playing time up front tonight and made the most of it with a goal and an assist and many shots that were close.
"Senior forward Madee Peplinski worked extremely hard and contributed a goal and an assist. Lydia VandeBerg had a great game in the midfield, getting us going with the first goal of the evening on an Addy Raue corner kick. Lydia had solid touches and made great
decisions tonight. Ally Feilbach was very solid on the right mid and contributed an assist on our second goal of the day. The
defense, led by senior Rena Harvey, held the Cougars to one shot and the midfield, led by senior Riley Becker, controlled the game for 80
minutes.
"This is definitely a game we can build more success on. Teamwork was a big factor. Everyone contributed to the win tonight.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Living Word Lutheran on Saturday at 1 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4, CAMPBELLSPORT 0
HD United 4 2 — 6
Campbellsport 0 0 — 0
HD — VandeBerg (Raue) 6:00
HD — Raue (Fellbach) 7:55
HD — Raue (Peplinski) 8:42
HD — Al. Beisbier (Raue) 29:22
HD — Peplinski 56:51
HD — Raue (Beisbier) 69:28
Shots — HD 26, C 1
Saves — HD (Klentz 1, Ad. Beisbier 0), C (Rohlfs 10, Haynes 5)
