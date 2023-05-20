HUSTISFORD - Addy Raue scored four goals and Riley Becker had three assists in Hustisford/Dodgeland's 5-2 Flyway Conference girls soccer victory over North Fond du Lac on Thursday.
HustisfordDodgeland (7-6-1, 5-3 in conference) scored four first half goals to take control.
Madee Peplinski opened the scoring on assists from Breanna Reinwald and Becker in the 22nd minute.
Becker sent a long corner kick into the far post that Reinwald played in the air and hit a one touch cross to Peplinski, who one touched it into the near post.
Hustisford/Dodgeland scored three goals in just over a three-minute span to push the lead to 4-0.
Raue's first goal came in the 35th minute off an assist from Ally Feilbach.
Peplinski passed the ball back to Feilbach, who crossed it in from the left side where Raue collected it pushed it by a defender and fired a hard shot to the back of the net.
Less than two minutes later, defender Alivia Beisbier sent a pass up to Peplinski, who collected it and sent a through pass to Raue, who put a well placed ball to the far post.
Becker assisted on Raue's third goal of the half. Feilbach passed the ball up to
Peplinski, who passed the ball back to Becker. She sent a through pass to Raue, who blew by the defender and touched it in the back of the net.
Raue and Becker teamed up for HD United's final goal in the 48th minute.
Becker sent a ball over the top to Raue, who beat the defense and hit a perfect shot to the far post.
North Fond du Lac (6-5-2, 4-4-1) scored twice in the second half on unassisted goals by Jenna Krupp and Citali Falcon.
"We came out tonight and played an amazing all around game," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"We passed the ball so well tonight. Addy had quite a stretch, scoring four goals in 13 minutes and showing what kind of player she is and what kind of havoc she will be giving Flyway defenses for some time to come.
"But it was a true team effort. Maddie Peplinski and Riley Becker were involved in every goal tonight and played at an extremely high level. Ally Feilbach had a great first half before getting cleated in the face right before halftime and having
to leave to get stiches.
"We held North Fondy/Oakfield to only two shots that were not from free kicks. Our starting defense of Rena Harvey, Aliva Beisbier, Kiera Leinen and Izzy
Burback were flawless tonight. Sofie Zurawski did a great job in her 1st
start at keeper tonight as well."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts University Lake School on Monday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.