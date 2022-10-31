HORICON—Randolph knocked out Waterloo’s volleyball team 30-28 25-8, 19-25, 25-17 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal on Thursday.
“We lost a tough battle with a very good Randolph team,” Waterloo volleyball coach Doug Pickarts said. “The first set was 28-30 Randolph coming out on top. It could have gone either way but unfortunately for us, we just couldn’t get that one play to finish off the set.
“After getting down early in set one, 0-5 we fought back, our players played hard together and climbed back into the match but came up just short. Set 2 was ugly for us and too many mistakes cost us any chance to win the set.
“After refocusing, my team came out in the third set and battled hard to take set three. In the four and final set, it went back and forth but midway through the set Randolph opened up a lead that they never gave up. It was a difficult loss but I am so proud of my team, they never quit throughout the match, giving everything they had.”
Sophia Schneider had 19 kills, two aces, seven assists and six digs to lead Waterloo. Brenna Huebner added six kills, 16 assists, two aces and 10 digs. Allie Fitzgerald had five kills. Bri Lauersdorf added one ace and 15 digs. Tess Blundell added two kills, two blocks and one ace. Gabbie Kuhl had eight digs.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more out of my team,” Pickarts said. “Randolph is an extremely talented team who is one of the best in the state. We may not have won but we showed that this Waterloo volleyball team is pretty talented in their own right.
“I told my team after the match that they should be proud of their effort and what they’ve accomplished this year. Undefeated conference champs and regional champs are outstanding achievements on the season.
“I gave my two seniors a hug and thanked them for everything they’ve done for us this season. Sophia will be remembered as one of the Waterloo volleyball all time greats. What she has done for this program the past four years, what a great career. She was a great leader for us and helped my transition as the new coach a smooth one. It’s been an honor to have the opportunity to coach her this season.”
Randolph lost to Brodhead in the sectional championship on Saturday in New Glarus.
