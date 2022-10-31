HORICON—Randolph knocked out Waterloo’s volleyball team 30-28 25-8, 19-25, 25-17 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

“We lost a tough battle with a very good Randolph team,” Waterloo volleyball coach Doug Pickarts said. “The first set was 28-30 Randolph coming out on top. It could have gone either way but unfortunately for us, we just couldn’t get that one play to finish off the set.

