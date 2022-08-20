Reece Kamrath’s first touchdown pass of the night was one of the longest in school history, a pretty 92-yard scoring strike to Zach Scher.
By the time Kamrath threw his second TD pass, the game had already been decided for awhile.
Watertown resumed its longtime rivalry with Oconomowoc in the season opener on Friday at Landsverk Field, where the visiting Raccoons moved the ball at will and rolled to a 42-13 victory.
Cooney lost four fumbles on the night, including three in the red zone, or this one could have been even more lopsided. But the Raccoons overcame those mistakes with 479 yards of total offense and three takeaways on defense.
Junior running back Alex Wraalstad lost three fumbles but he also rushed 17 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Hayden Schutte was 10-of-15 through the air with one touchdown and senior receiver Connor Doyle had four catches for 97 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second half to push Cooney’s lead to 35-7.
"I think Oconomowoc’s got a really good football team,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They are obviously more experienced and I thought bigger than us up front on both sides of the ball. They did a really nice job on their run game, and they were able to mix it up in the pass game. They do have some really explosive athletes on the perimeter and the quarterback was really good, too, both running and passing.
"We created turnovers, which is great for us. We created a lot of turnovers. For them, they’ll be preaching ball security, because we had a lot of strip fumbles with recoveries by us in both halves.”
Reece Kamrath had a mixed night under center. Watertown’s junior quarterback completed 18-of-34 passes for 219 yards, but also threw three interceptions.
Oconomowoc led 7-0 on Wraalstad’s 4-yard TD run with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter. The Raccoons lost their first fumble on the previous series but got the ball back four plays later when the Goslings went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 24 and the short pass was dropped.
Kamrath’s first pick of the night was tipped by the receiver into the hands of senior defensive back Kaden Finger at the Watertown 11. The Goslings held from there as sophomore kicker Jackson Taylor pushed his field goal attempt wide right.
The Raccoons forced a three-and-out and drove to Watertown’s 4, but senior defensive back Joe Jurgella stripped Wraalstad and recovered for the Goslings. Two plays later, Scher beat his defender and Kamrath hit him in stride at the 30. Scher sprinted in for the score, and senior Ralph Haumschild’s extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 9:43 left in the opening half.
It was all Cooney after that. The Raccoons drove the field three times for scores to close out the second quarter, with two short rushing scores by Wraalstad and one by Schutte. They methodically picked up 22 first downs with the run game and short to intermediate passes that turned into chunk yardage plays.
The other two interceptions by Kamrath were on under thrown balls deep. Junior defensive backs Gus Kelly and Alex Bryan made the picks.
Watertown finally put a true drive together in the fourth quarter. Kamrath found senior receiver Landon Fendt three times on the march and completed it with a 6-yard scoring pass to a wide open Haumschild over the middle to make it 35-13 with 9:15 left in regulation.
Scher finished the game with three catches for 101 yards. Fendt had eight receptions for 61 yards. The Goslings were held to just 18 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
"For us offensively, there were times when we moved the ball and made some big plays, but our decision making has got to get better and we had a ton of drops,” coach Kamrath said.
"We had a ton of mental mistakes. Up front, we’ll just continue to get better. We’re young and they had a really physical defensive line and their linebackers played downhill. I told the kids from game one, there’s going to be more positives than negatives, but we’ve got to make a big jump from week one to week two. This is a great learning opportunity for us. We’ll find a way to win games. We just have to watch the film and learn from it and we’ll get better.”
Senior linebacker Tanner Peirick led Watertown’s defense with eight total tackles. Jurgella added seven. Junior defensive lineman Braden Holleman and junior linebacker Ryan Bergman each added five. Junior linebacker Isaac Carpenter had two fumble recoveries.
Watertown travels to play Nicolet next Friday.
OCONOMOWOC 42, WATERTOWN 13
Oconomowoc 7 21 7 7 — 42
Watertown 0 7 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
O — Wraalstad 4 run (Taylor kick)
Second Quarter
W — Scher 92 pass from Kamrath (Haumschild kick)
O — Wraalstad 6 run (Taylor kick)
O — Wraalstad 1 run (Taylor kick)
O — Schutte 8 run (Taylor kick)
Third Quarter
O — Doyle 56 pass from Schutte (Taylor kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Haumschild 6 pass from Kamrath (Kick failed)
O — Hayes 1 run (Taylor kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: O 22, W 9. By Rush: O 14, W 3. By Pass: O 7, W 5. By Penalty: O 1, W 1. Total offense: O 479, W 237. Rushing: O 44-312, W 17-18. Passing: O 167, W 219. Fumbles-lost: O 4-4, W 1-0. Penalties: O 10-83, W 11-98
Individual statistics — Rushing: O Wraalstad 17-103, Hood 8-55, W Smith 6-15. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — O, Schutte 10-15-0, Kamrath 18-34-3. Receiving: O Doyle 4-97, W Scher 3-101, Fendt 8-61
